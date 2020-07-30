Quantcast
State Department claimed it was ‘necessary to national security’ for Pompeo’s wife to go on a junket: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The wife of the Secretary of State is once again embroiled in an ethics scandal.

“As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepared to tour the Middle East last year, senior State Department officials debated whether they could legally justify his wife Susan’s desire to travel with him,” Politico reported Thursday. “Susan Pompeo had been invited to events in two capitals, Cairo and Abu Dhabi, by foreign officials. But circumstances had grown complicated: a U.S. government shutdown meant the State Department had to be exceptionally careful with spending, and her presence would incur some costs to taxpayers.”

“The discussions resulted in a memo, obtained this week by POLITICO, in which some senior State Department officials argued Susan Pompeo’s travel was in the ‘foreign policy interests of the United States’ and ‘necessary to national security,’ while diplomats who deal with Middle East policy disagreed,” Politico explained.

The memo was labeled as “sensitive but unclassified.”

“The memo sheds new light on the unusual, and controversial, role Susan Pompeo has played at the State Department since her husband took over as America’s chief diplomat in April 2018,” Politico noted. “Some former top department officials who reviewed the memo at POLITICO’s request were most struck by the carefully calibrated sentences from the Middle East bureau. They said it indicated clear divisions about whether Susan Pompeo should go on the trip but a hesitation to turn the issue into an all-out internal battle.”

In 2019, the Pompeos were caught in a scandal over reportedly using Secret Service agents as “UberEats with guns” for running errands for the couple. That resulted in an investigation by the State Department Inspector General, who Trump then fired.

Susan Pompeo also received criticism for her role in arranging secret dinners with CEOs and right-wing media.

There were so many violations for an Arizona Republican that the Ethics Committee almost censured him

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) was formally reprimanded by the House Ethics Committee Thursday and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for a slate of violations.

According to Politico, there were so many ethics violations that the bipartisan committee even thought about censure, a formal declaration of public humiliation carried out on the House floor.

"Representative Schweikert did not act in a manner that reflected creditably on the House," a report from the committee said, outlining his extensive misconduct.

Continue Reading

Trump again attacks the legitimacy of the election — while guaranteeing he will win ‘big’

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump continued to use his Twitter account to push conspiracy theories about the 2020 election on Thursday.

"Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!)," Trump argued, continuing to push unfounded claims about voting by mail.

Trump also brought into question the legitimacy of the election.

"Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later," Trump argued.

Continue Reading
 

GOP Rep who attended birthday celebration for KKK leader will not resign from office: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Alabama GOP Rep. Will Dismukes, who appeared at a celebration for Confederate general and Klu Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest, has resigned from a church where he served as pastor but still plans to keep his job as a politician, despite calls from Democrats for him to resign, the Alabama Baptist reports.

Dismukes delivered an invocation at a birthday celebration for Forrest, a prominent leader in the KKK and a Confederate general, this past weekend. In a Facebook post this Sunday, Dismukes shared a photo of himself at the event behind four of the flags of the Confederate States of America.

Continue Reading
 
 
