Stephen Miller is behind Trump’s new ‘slash-and-burn campaign’ against Joe Biden: report

As President Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of being a tool of the far left, The Washington Post reports controversial far-right White House policy advisor Stephen Miller is behind the shift in tone from the president.

On Saturday, the newspaper reported, “President Trump has launched a slash-and-burn campaign against an exaggerated caricature of his Democratic opponent, casting former vice president Joe Biden as a destroyer of basic freedoms and a threat to voter’s safety who would “let terrorists roam free” and ‘abolish the American way of life.'”

“His new dystopian vision, with militant and extreme language not typical in American politics, marks a sharp departure from Trump’s previous effort to cast Biden as ‘Sleepy Joe,’ an establishment politician with deteriorating mental abilities. It marks the latest effort, orchestrated by the Trump’s advisers, to shift the conversation from rising coronavirus infections and deteriorating public support for the president’s pandemic response,” The Post explained.

Joe Biden and the Radical Left want to Abolish Police, Abolish ICE, Abolish Bail, Abolish Suburbs, Abolish the 2nd Amendment – and Abolish the American Way of Life. No one will be SAFE in Joe Biden’s America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

“Trump’s tweeted language, along with similar comments by him Tuesday in the Rose Garden, appear to be lifted directly from an internal White House document officials said was circulated in the building days earlier. In two concise pages, the document sent by White House senior adviser Stephen Miller laid out dozens of bullet-pointed attacks on Biden, along with a brief summary of positive points that describe Trump’s ‘vision for the future,'” the newspaper explained.

After spending the 2016 campaign attacking Hillary Clinton for her private email server, taxpayer-paid White House officials are reportedly now using private email accounts to help Trump’s reelection campaign.

“The author of many of Trump’s most pugilistic public statements, Miller has raised concerns to other White House aides that the campaign’s messaging has not been tough enough on Biden, officials said, and a cachet of White House officials have begun working on campaign issues through their private email accounts and text message chains,” the newspaper reported.

However, the attacks may not work. On Saturday, Trump embarrassed himself by attempting to falsely accuse Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police. Even though he was on Fox News, Trump received a brutal fact-check and the hashtag “Trump is a Laughing Stock” trended nationwide on Twitter.

Fox's Chris Wallace fact checks Trump and tells Trump that he's wrong to claim that Biden wants to defund the police. pic.twitter.com/arNNZb8K01 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 17, 2020