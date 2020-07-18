Quantcast
Connect with us

Stephen Miller is behind Trump’s new ‘slash-and-burn campaign’ against Joe Biden: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

As President Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of being a tool of the far left, The Washington Post reports controversial far-right White House policy advisor Stephen Miller is behind the shift in tone from the president.

On Saturday, the newspaper reported, “President Trump has launched a slash-and-burn campaign against an exaggerated caricature of his Democratic opponent, casting former vice president Joe Biden as a destroyer of basic freedoms and a threat to voter’s safety who would “let terrorists roam free” and ‘abolish the American way of life.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“His new dystopian vision, with militant and extreme language not typical in American politics, marks a sharp departure from Trump’s previous effort to cast Biden as ‘Sleepy Joe,’ an establishment politician with deteriorating mental abilities. It marks the latest effort, orchestrated by the Trump’s advisers, to shift the conversation from rising coronavirus infections and deteriorating public support for the president’s pandemic response,” The Post explained.

“Trump’s tweeted language, along with similar comments by him Tuesday in the Rose Garden, appear to be lifted directly from an internal White House document officials said was circulated in the building days earlier. In two concise pages, the document sent by White House senior adviser Stephen Miller laid out dozens of bullet-pointed attacks on Biden, along with a brief summary of positive points that describe Trump’s ‘vision for the future,'” the newspaper explained.

After spending the 2016 campaign attacking Hillary Clinton for her private email server, taxpayer-paid White House officials are reportedly now using private email accounts to help Trump’s reelection campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The author of many of Trump’s most pugilistic public statements, Miller has raised concerns to other White House aides that the campaign’s messaging has not been tough enough on Biden, officials said, and a cachet of White House officials have begun working on campaign issues through their private email accounts and text message chains,” the newspaper reported.

However, the attacks may not work. On Saturday, Trump embarrassed himself by attempting to falsely accuse Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police. Even though he was on Fox News, Trump received a brutal fact-check and the hashtag “Trump is a Laughing Stock” trended nationwide on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jake Tapper recounts shocking story from his dad: ‘An innocent man is in prison because our systems sucks’

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Saturday posted a shocking story from his father, Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Ted Tapper.

"My dad has tried to go through all the normal channels ... but he finally agreed today to let me tell you this story," Tapper explained in the final tweet in the thread he posted to Twitter.

Speaking of fighting injustices....

My father, Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Ted Tapper, has been trying FOR YEARS to get justice for C.J. Rice, a former patient locked up in a PA prison since 2012 for a crime my dad is convinced he could not have committed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wanted to ‘slow’ coronavirus testing — and is now trying to block testing funding from stimulus bill: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump falsely believes that COVID-19 testing is the cause of the spread of coronavirus, instead of a measure of reality.

"When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down please," Trump admitted at his controversial Tulsa campaign rally in June.

"If we didn’t do testing, we’d have no cases," he falsely claimed days later.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Stephen Miller is behind Trump’s new ‘slash-and-burn campaign’ against Joe Biden: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of being a tool of the far left, The Washington Post reports controversial far-right White House policy advisor Stephen Miller is behind the shift in tone from the president.

On Saturday, the newspaper reported, "President Trump has launched a slash-and-burn campaign against an exaggerated caricature of his Democratic opponent, casting former vice president Joe Biden as a destroyer of basic freedoms and a threat to voter’s safety who would “let terrorists roam free” and 'abolish the American way of life.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image