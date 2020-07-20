Trump is only embracing masks out of terror of his crashing poll numbers: NYT’s Maggie Haberman
On CNN Monday, following President Donald Trump’s tweet endorsing face masks, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman broke down the implications.
“Maggie, clearly this picture that he posted is a huge reversal for him,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Is it because he’s come around on the science, the importance, the life-and-death issue of wearing a mask, or is it because of his poll numbers that are clearly sinking right now?”
“It’s most certainly the latter,” said Haberman. “I think that there is a high probability that the president will say something different about masks in whatever next interview he gives, or when he gives what we expect will be a briefing tomorrow in the White House briefing room.”
“Look, this is not something the president has believed in,” added Haberman. “He’s not only not been supportive of it, he’s been evangelizing away from masks for many months, including as recently as last week. I do think this speaks to the fact of his recognizing the external reality is that his poll numbers are in trouble, his re-election prospects are in trouble, that people are very concerned about this virus despite his efforts to downplay it. Now, again, it is good to be modeling good behavior. I don’t know how often we will actually see him wearing a mask going forward, but this tweet was a start.”
‘We’re in deep trouble’: Doctor shoots down Trump’s boast that US is ‘envy of the world’ for COVID-19
President Donald Trump insisted over the weekend that the United States is the "envy of the world" when it comes to handling the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that America has more confirmed infections and deaths from the disease than any other country in the world.
Appearing on CNN Monday, CNN medical analyst Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that no countries around the world are looking enviously at America at the moment.
"I think we're in deep trouble," Walensky said. "Certainly, we're not permitted to travel in many places around the world. I've gotten e-mails from many other places around the world asking if there's anything people can do to help. I don't think we're the envy of the world in terms of COVID right now."
Trump suffers from ‘toxic positivity’ and ‘cannot process’ any information that makes him feel bad: CNN’s Harwood
CNN's John Harwood on Monday suggested that President Donald Trump is in denial about the massive COVID-19 death toll in the United States because he is unable to accept information that reflects negatively on him.
In breaking down the president's already-infamous interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, Harwood said that many of Trump's remarks seemed tailor-made to reinforce the psychological analysis of him done by his niece, Mary Trump, in her recent bestselling book.
CNN’s Avlon slams Trump for enabling ‘unhinged extremist candidates’ embracing QAnon to run for office
On Monday, CNN fact-checker John Avlon delved into QAnon, the movement of pro-Trump conspiracy theorists who believe the president is fighting a global sex trafficking ring run by Democrats and celebrities, and will declare martial law any day now to arrest the enemies of America.
"Normally, the last thing I would ever do is talk to you about QAnon," said Avlon. "It's a nonsense conspiracy theory, and trying to track its web of lies will only make you dumber. But these are not normal times. According to Axios, there are 11 GOP nominees that support or defend this bogus claptrap. GOP Oregon Senate nominee Jo Rae Perkins, Colorado congressional nominee Lauren Boebert, Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene.