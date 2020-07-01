Trump supporters flood Marco Rubio with angry replies after he offers tepid support for face masks

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) aroused the ire of many Trump supporters on Wednesday when he made a tepid endorsement of wearing face masks to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The controversy for the Florida senator started when he observed that wearing a face mask does not appear to be a deadly burden.

“Three months into the pandemic we now have enough data to say with a high degree of confidence that no one has died from wearing a mask in public,” Rubio wrote.

Although the senator didn’t directly call on his followers to wear masks, his accurate statement about them not killing anyone was enough to set off angry Trump supporters, many of whom insisted face masks were part of a government plot to control American citizens for nefarious purposes.

Check out some reactions below.

Stop!!!!!!

This is about control.

No. — bernadette repisky (@bernadetterepis) July 1, 2020

It’s about control, Marco. I live in NC where my governor just made it mandatory to wear a mask. It’s a government over reach, plain and simple. That’s why so many of us refuse. Let us choose and we might wear them. — Sarah Browder (@SarahBrowder7) July 1, 2020

Has anyone died from not wearing a mask in public? People are still dying and people are wearing masks. — evelyn riley (@evriley) July 1, 2020

??? Not so sure. Some healthy people died while working out outside. Small number, but did happen. They suspect their oxygen was limited due to the masks. — lreid (@lisareid11) July 1, 2020

2 months into riots by anarchists and Leftest, and no GOP leader doing a single thing to help America be safe from looters and violence. Can say this with a high degree of confidence. — Sandie (@SandieS9) July 1, 2020

Also and no one has died from not wearing one. But people have gotten sick from wearing one. pic.twitter.com/GaSSrd9squ — Brooke Schroder (@brooke_schroder) July 1, 2020

Try wearing for a 10 hour shift see how well you breath — Alabama dad (@Stephen60679355) July 1, 2020

I'm so disappointed in you, Senator Rubio, and it's not about the mask — Celestial119🐕❤️🐕 (@chiquibon2) July 1, 2020

Masks have become a symbol of massive Goverment over-reach! The ease of how the nation has blindly followed emergency orders from local & state know-nothing’s is astounding! Fear must not rule the day! It’s unAmerican to cower behind masks in a corner! We are better than this! — 82Jump (@BlueiisChris) July 1, 2020