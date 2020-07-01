Quantcast
Trump supporters flood Marco Rubio with angry replies after he offers tepid support for face masks

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) aroused the ire of many Trump supporters on Wednesday when he made a tepid endorsement of wearing face masks to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The controversy for the Florida senator started when he observed that wearing a face mask does not appear to be a deadly burden.

“Three months into the pandemic we now have enough data to say with a high degree of confidence that no one has died from wearing a mask in public,” Rubio wrote.

Although the senator didn’t directly call on his followers to wear masks, his accurate statement about them not killing anyone was enough to set off angry Trump supporters, many of whom insisted face masks were part of a government plot to control American citizens for nefarious purposes.

Check out some reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
