Trump supporters rage at GOP lawmaker for criticizing president’s well wishes for accused child sex trafficker

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to give well wishes to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell — and immediately got an earful from angry Trump supporters.

Reacting to Trump’s statement on Maxwell, in which he said “I wish her well” while also detailing his past encounters with her, Roy said that the president should not have acted so gently to someone accused of horrific crimes involving minors.

“This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, Donald Trump,” he wrote. “She needs to be severely punished… and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved.”

While Roy’s criticism of the president was mild compared to what others have said, that didn’t stop angry Trump fans from hitting him with angry replies.

Check out some reactions below.

Isn’t she innocent until proven guilty? — 🇺🇸20 Laura 20🇺🇸 (@GatorGrandma929) July 22, 2020

She hasn’t been convicted of anything yet. Extending grace to people accused of crimes is well within the Christian tradition. — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) July 22, 2020

.Like it or not, @chiproytx, it was his honest answer. And his blunt, often unpopular, honesty is what makes @realDonaldTrump's base stick with him. Maybe the typical politician just can't understand that smart voters can see straight through "politically safe" viewpoints. — AnnLillianBond (@AnnLillianBond) July 22, 2020

Settle down Chip. She is an innocent citizen at the moment. You wouldn't want anything/anyone to taint her prosecution, would you. And "wish her well' isn't exactly a ringing endorsement. It could simply mean wishing her well in prison for life. — Scott Moore (@SRMooreSr) July 22, 2020

Where is your outrage over the Clintons relationship with Maxwell…hypocrite — Susan Davis (@truetexanchick) July 22, 2020

Maxwell and Epstein allegedly got away with horrific things for decases, yet it took the DOJ under Trump to start making some big name arrests in the world of global pedophilia. Maybe ask yourself why that is before attacking him for an off the cuff comment — Jennifer 🇺🇸 (@javukasin) July 22, 2020

Accused just like Brett Kavanaugh? How about innocent until proven guilty? What was done to Kavanaugh was wrong but this is no different…typical politician. — Rob Coleman (@The_RCC_) July 22, 2020

As a voting resident of Texas I want you to answer these questions immediately instead of being a non thinking jackass — Fathers Daughter (@FathersDaughte4) July 22, 2020