Trump supporters rage at GOP lawmaker for criticizing president’s well wishes for accused child sex trafficker

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to give well wishes to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell — and immediately got an earful from angry Trump supporters.

Reacting to Trump’s statement on Maxwell, in which he said “I wish her well” while also detailing his past encounters with her, Roy said that the president should not have acted so gently to someone accused of horrific crimes involving minors.

“This is unacceptably obtuse for a woman accused of the most morally depraved of crimes, Donald Trump,” he wrote. “She needs to be severely punished… and justice must be served for the girls she abused. For ALL involved.”

While Roy’s criticism of the president was mild compared to what others have said, that didn’t stop angry Trump fans from hitting him with angry replies.

Check out some reactions below.

