Trump won’t wear a mask unless GOP praises him like he learned to use the ‘big boy toilet’: CNN’s Berman

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday joked that the only way Republican lawmakers can get President Donald Trump to wear a mask is by praising him like he’s a toddler learning to use the toilet.

After reading tweets from various Republicans heaping adulation on Trump for finally encouraging mask wearing, Berman was struck by how infantile they make the president sound.

“One of the things that’s most interesting is the way that the Republicans on Capitol Hill are treating the president, almost begging for him to lead here and trying to give him positive reinforcement, the way you would to, you know, a dog, or the way you would to your baby when you’re trying to feed him,” he said.

He then illustrated his point by playing video of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski reciting lines from a potty-training video.

“I hear that you’re starting to use the big boy toilet,” Lewandowski said. “So, congratulations, and you’re doing a great job with your poopies!”

An embarrassed co-host Alisyn Camerota started laughing, and Berman insisted the comparison was valid.

“Honest to God, that’s what it feels like!” he said. “Republicans saying, ‘Good job, Mr. President, you’re wearing a mask! Good job sitting on the toilet.'”

Watch the video below.


