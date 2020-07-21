Trump won’t wear a mask unless GOP praises him like he learned to use the ‘big boy toilet’: CNN’s Berman

After reading tweets from various Republicans heaping adulation on Trump for finally encouraging mask wearing, Berman was struck by how infantile they make the president sound.
ADVERTISEMENT
“One of the things that’s most interesting is the way that the Republicans on Capitol Hill are treating the president, almost begging for him to lead here and trying to give him positive reinforcement, the way you would to, you know, a dog, or the way you would to your baby when you’re trying to feed him,” he said.
He then illustrated his point by playing video of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski reciting lines from a potty-training video.
“I hear that you’re starting to use the big boy toilet,” Lewandowski said. “So, congratulations, and you’re doing a great job with your poopies!”
An embarrassed co-host Alisyn Camerota started laughing, and Berman insisted the comparison was valid.
“Honest to God, that’s what it feels like!” he said. “Republicans saying, ‘Good job, Mr. President, you’re wearing a mask! Good job sitting on the toilet.'”
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Progressives demanded that Democratic congressional leaders forcefully oppose the Senate GOP's coronavirus stimulus legislation after new reporting Monday revealed the package is likely to include a payroll tax cut, a reduction in enhanced unemployment payments, conditions on school funding, and little aid to state and local governments.
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative and Never-Trumper Matt Lewis explained that GOP lawmakers are seeing the writing on the wall and are doing all they can to put distance between themselves and Donald Trump as his re-election prospects sink.
Calling them "Republican rats" who are "slowly abandoning" the ship, the conservative columnist said that GOP lawmakers are looking at their own internal polls which indicate there is no advantage in sticking with the president as his bungling of the COVID-19 pandemic has sent his approval numbers into the tank.