WATCH LIVE: Trump holds mask-option Mount Rushmore rally and fireworks celebration

President Donald Trump left the White House during the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday to attend an Independence Day event in South Dakota.
Trump was told not to attend but did so anyway.
“Trump coming here is a safety concern not just for my people inside and outside the reservation, but for people in the Great Plains. We have such limited resources in Black Hills, and we’re already seeing infections rising,” the Oglala Sioux president, Julian Bear Runner, told the Guardian. “It’s going to cause an uproar if he comes here. People are going to want to exercise their first amendment rights to protest and we do not want to see anyone get hurt or the lands be destroyed.”
Yet another senior Donald Trump advisor has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Trump’s eldest son and a top fund-raising official for the Trump re-election campaign, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday before a Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore, a person familiar with her condition said," The New York Timesreported shortly before Trump's speech began.
Police in camouflage fatigues and riot gear faced off against protesters in South Dakota on Friday evening.
"More than 100 protesters gathered on a highway leading to Mount Rushmore on Friday ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech at the monument," Indian Country Today reports. "Native women in ribbon skirts created a line across the highway, behind them members of NDN Collective, a nonprofit Native advocacy organization, parked white vans across the road."