Quantcast
Connect with us

Appeals court rejects Michael Flynn’s attempt to have criminal case dismissed

Published

18 mins ago

on

Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn leaves after the delay in his sentencing hearing at US District Court in Washington. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn lost another attempt to have his case dismissed after the case had already been decided by a judge.

It was just months ago that the Justice Department, led by Attorney General Bill Barr, attempted to drop the charges against Flynn for lying under oath to the FBI.

The decision was 8-2 with dissenting justices coming from an appointed judge from President Donald Trump and the other from former President Ronald Reagan.

ADVERTISEMENT

It means that the decisions will now be sent back to U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington.

Flynn has asked the Court of Appeals to demand Sullivan to approve the request by the DOJ to dismiss Flynn’s conviction despite his multiple confessions of guilt.

Flynn’s lawyers didn’t do well in the court arguments.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Trump has lost our votes’: Georgia evangelicals deliver scathing denunciation of ‘cruel’ president

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Two evangelical Christians from Georgia who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 now say that he has lost their support -- although they so far are not committed to backing Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In an editorial published in The Hill, Georgia voters Ryan and Katharine Hurlburt have written a scathing denunciation of the president, whom they say has gone against their Christian values with his harsh treatment of migrants.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Appeals court rejects Michael Flynn’s attempt to have criminal case dismissed

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn lost another attempt to have his case dismissed after the case had already been decided by a judge.

It was just months ago that the Justice Department, led by Attorney General Bill Barr, attempted to drop the charges against Flynn for lying under oath to the FBI.

The decision was 8-2 with dissenting justices coming from an appointed judge from President Donald Trump and the other from former President Ronald Reagan.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maryland official fired after posting praise for Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

An official in Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's administration has been fired after he posted praise on social media for Kenosha shooter and alleged murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Arthur “Mac” Love IV, who served as deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives since 2015, was dismissed after posted memes in support of Rittenhouse, who was charged last week with first degree murder after fatally shooting two people.

Continue Reading
 
 