‘Babbling and incoherent’: Internet stunned by Kudlow’s trainwreck appearance on CNN
While no one accused White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow of being drunk on the air this morning (well a few did), he definitely seemed unprepared to speak with “State of the Union” fill-in host Dana Bash, seemingly to unable to get his talking points and numbers straight when asked about Donald Trump’s plan to supplement unemployment payments.
Pressed multiple times about what the nation’s unemployed can expect on a weekly basis, Kudlow stated $400, then in the next breath said $800 and then $1,200 without being able to explain where he was getting his numbers from.
Twitter users were just as baffled by the CNN host who finally gave up trying to bring clarity to the issue, with one Twitter commenter calling the economic adviser “incoherent.”
You can see a sampling below:
Larry Kudlow just admitted you will get a bill in January because the payroll tax cut is really a loan until January. You will get a bill for it in January. He’s just buying votes for those dumb enough to think he is giving you more money
— Liddle’ Jirkyrick (@jirkyrick) August 9, 2020
I’m surprised Larry Kudlow isn’t the grand marshal of Sturgis
— Ashlie Weeks (@ashlie_weeks) August 9, 2020
I picked the wrong week to put Larry Kudlow back on #CNNSOTU. pic.twitter.com/3ttspxobsx
— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) August 9, 2020
Guys I’m seeing a lot of criticism of Larry Kudlow on here, but I put it to you, if you had done so much cocaine that Bear Stearns in 1995 said “dude you are doing too much cocaine to work on Wall Street” how coherent would YOU be, huh?
— Uncle Jeff, Mask Wearer and Own SATs Taker (@Undershafted) August 9, 2020
If Larry Kudlow was a broken clock, he’d still be wrong twice a day. pic.twitter.com/tIoieuHGjn
— John Rusko (@JohnJrusko) August 9, 2020
Larry Kudlow is totally incoherent WTF these idiots #CNNSOTU and @DanaBashCNN is like huh… huh… pic.twitter.com/5lYpQoRurI
— DEK (@debineire) August 9, 2020
Also Larry Kudlow: pic.twitter.com/N6cF6fFA3R
— Al Bundy (@4tds_bundy) August 9, 2020
Larry Kudlow is drunk. I think that maybe he might think he’s drunk or maybe he’s drunk because he said he was drunk. But actually he might say he isn’t drunk but actually he talks drunk. pic.twitter.com/XykRyQL5Bu
— Za🐾 😷 Mail in or Walk in but Vote 🇺🇸 (@zalie3235) August 9, 2020
Larry Kudlow having medical problem on CNN State of Union???
He said people will get $400, $800, $1200 in one sentence.
WTF???? pic.twitter.com/gQXqaZMcX7
— WesAda (@sewsmada) August 9, 2020
Listening to Larry Kudlow speak on #CNNSOTU is like listening to Elmer Fudd speak when he’s on acid. @realDonaldTrump
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 9, 2020
the new @larry_kudlow spin on @realDonaldTrump EO’s
you will get 800/month in unemployment IF….
✅states kick in 100
✅fed kicks in 300
✅states already have 400/month unemployment benefits (which is not true for all states)
and then you will magically get 1200 in payroll tax pic.twitter.com/aKKwvH8ybv
— Hilde Stuntebeck 🌊🌊 (@HildeStuntebeck) August 9, 2020
Trump merely walks out of the room when confronted with facts and follow-up questions, Larry Kudlow should have…
An interview performance only Ramblin’ Rudy could top. #CNNSOTU #LarryKudlow
— ClearTwoC (@ClearTwoC) August 9, 2020
Larry Kudlow doesn’t even know what the F he’s talking about…$400? $1200? $800? SOTUS doesn’t even know what Dumptruck’s plan is…LMFAO…JOKE OF AN ADMINISTRATION#TrumpHasAJokeOfAnAdministration
— Trump is a Treasonous Traitor (@gerbana13) August 9, 2020
Larry Kudlow seems extremely confused on Trump’s unemployment executive orders.
“It should be 800 bucks for the unemployment.”
Dana Bash: “800 or 400?”
Kudlow: “It should be $800. If the states step up, we’re prepared to match, that should come out $400 federal, $400 states.” pic.twitter.com/cGFjplZbui
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 9, 2020
