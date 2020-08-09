Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Babbling and incoherent’: Internet stunned by Kudlow’s trainwreck appearance on CNN

Published

2 mins ago

on

- Commentary

While no one accused White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow of being drunk on the air this morning (well a few did), he definitely seemed unprepared to speak with “State of the Union” fill-in host Dana Bash, seemingly to unable to get his talking points and numbers straight when asked about Donald Trump’s plan to supplement unemployment payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressed multiple times about what the nation’s unemployed can expect on a weekly basis, Kudlow stated $400, then in the next breath said $800 and then $1,200 without being able to explain where he was getting his numbers from.

Twitter users were just as baffled by the CNN host who finally gave up trying to bring clarity to the issue, with one Twitter commenter calling the economic adviser “incoherent.”

You can see a sampling below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Joe Biden says he won’t stand in the way of a possible prosecution of Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told NPR on Thursday that while he was unsure if it was "good for democracy," if elected he would not stand in the way of a hypothetical Justice Department prosecution of President Donald Trump for crimes committed in office.

"Look, the Justice Department is not the president's private law firm," the former vice president said. "The attorney general is not the president's private lawyer. I will not interfere with the Justice Department's judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Oakland ready for Trump attacks if ‘proud daughter’ Kamala Harris joins Democratic ticket

Published

51 mins ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

OAKLAND, Calif. — When Joe Biden’s vice presidential search committee met with a who’s who of California Democrats on a Zoom call late last month, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf used up every second of her turn to make an urgent pitch for Kamala Harris, a self-described proud “daughter of Oakland, California.”Schaaf has known the U.S. senator since they were both barely 30 years old and extolled her virtues as a fierce advocate for Oakland’s progressive values.But Oaklanders know that Harris won’t be the only one in the spotlight if she’s who Biden chooses to join the Democratic ticket for the Whi... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s path to winning Pennsylvania runs through small Rust Belt towns — like one near Biden’s hometown

Published

53 mins ago

on

August 9, 2020

By

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Mayor Justin Taylor sat in his office in the century-old brick City Hall building overlooking downtown Carbondale, a framed photo of him with former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell on the wall. Taylor became mayor in this small city of 8,000 when he was 25, just a few years out of the University of Scranton.Now, 18 years later, Taylor is a husband, a dad, and an owner of multiple businesses (small-town mayors don’t make much). He has also, like so many of his constituents, jettisoned whatever ties he once felt to the Democratic Party — even if he hasn’t formally changed his regi... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image