Becki Falwell denies sex with the pool boy in front of husband — but wishes Christians would be forgiving

Jerry Falwell, Jr. and his wife Becki have had a tumultuous month.

The drama started on August 3rd when Falwell, Jr. posted and deleted pictures of him and a woman who was not his wife — with both of them wearing unbuttoned pants.

The scandal resulted in him taking a leave from Liberty University, where he served as president of the school founded by his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Giancarlo Granda, who had worked as the Falwell’s pool boy, essentially called Jerry Falwell, Jr. a cuckservative, which is a derogatory portmanteau of “conservative” and “cuckold.”

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said.

There were disputed reports as to whether Falwell had resigned from the university, but on Tuesday he quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. while announcing his resignation.

His wife, Becki, was interviewed by The Washington Post, and denied that her husband watched her having sex with another man.

“I wish Christians and people would be as forgiving as Christ was,” she told the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT