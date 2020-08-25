Quantcast
Connect with us

Becki Falwell denies sex with the pool boy in front of husband — but wishes Christians would be forgiving

Published

1 min ago

on

Becki Falwell (screengrab)

Jerry Falwell, Jr. and his wife Becki have had a tumultuous month.

The drama started on August 3rd when Falwell, Jr. posted and deleted pictures of him and a woman who was not his wife — with both of them wearing unbuttoned pants.

Screen capture

The scandal resulted in him taking a leave from Liberty University, where he served as president of the school founded by his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Giancarlo Granda, who had worked as the Falwell’s pool boy, essentially called Jerry Falwell, Jr. a cuckservative, which is a derogatory portmanteau of “conservative” and “cuckold.”

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said.

There were disputed reports as to whether Falwell had resigned from the university, but on Tuesday he quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. while announcing his resignation.

His wife, Becki, was interviewed by The Washington Post, and denied that her husband watched her having sex with another man.

“I wish Christians and people would be as forgiving as Christ was,” she told the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins edits out pro-Trump signs during campaign appearance

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) appeared at a campaign event under a Trump banner, even though she's been mum on whether or not she'll be voting for President Trump in 2020, the Main Beacon reports.

Images posted to social media on August 22 showed Collins speaking in front of the Sanford Republican Committee headquarters right below a large Trump-Pence banner. But as some on Twitter pointed out, Collins' campaign excluded the images that showed Trump campaign memorabilia. One photo even seems to have blurred out a portion of a Trump sign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alaska Republican AG resigns after he was exposed for sending ‘hundreds’ of inappropriate text messages to colleague

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Alaska Republican Attorney General Kevin Clarkson is out after he was exposed for sending "hundreds" of text messages to a colleague that made her feel "uncomfortable," said The Anchorage Daily News.

It was just hours ago that the AG announced he would be on unpaid leave, but by Tuesday lunchtime in Alaska, he had announced his resignation.

"Records obtained by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica show the abrupt and unusual absence came after a junior state employee raised concerns about 558 text messages that Clarkson sent to her personal phone in March," said the ADN.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Liberty professor says students are questioning their faith in the wake of Falwell Jr. scandal

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Liberty University students are questioning their faith after it became clear that Jerry Falwell Jr. ignored the stringent morality rules of the conservative Christian Evangelical school.

In an interview with CNN, Karen Swallow Prior, who previously taught at Liberty now serves as a research professor at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, explained that many are struggling from the Falwell incident.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image