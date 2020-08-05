Entire second-grade class in Georgia school forced into COVID quarantine after just one day
An entire classroom full of second graders in Georgia has been forced into quarantine after one classmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Local news station WGCL reports that a student at the Sixes Elementary School in Cherokee County was diagnosed with COVID-19 just after they attended class on Monday, which was the first day back at school after summer break.
All 20 students who are in the class, as well as the students’ teacher, will now be under quarantine for the next two weeks. Students will still receive instruction from the teacher over the internet.
In a note sent to parents, Principal Ashley Kennerly encouraged all parents to be vigilant in monitoring their children for potential symptoms of the disease.
“Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues,” she advised.
President Donald Trump has been pushing states to reopen schools even in the midst of a deadly pandemic that so far has killed more than 157,000 Americans in just five months. The president even told Fox News on Wednesday that he believed Democratic state officials were only holding back on reopening their schools in order to harm him politically.
Andrea Mitchell knocks Biden for virtual convention speech: ‘How much does that damage the campaign?’
MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell suggested to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden could "damage" his campaign by holding a virtual convention speech.
Mitchell made the remark after President Donald Trump said that he was considering holding his convention speech at the White House.
"Joe Biden is not going to Milwaukee," Mitchell told Pelosi. "How much does this damage the campaign?"
Pelosi disagreed by insisting that Democrats will hold a "great convention."
Mitchell then asked about Trump's plan to hold his convention speech at the White House.
Trump’s psychiatric disturbance could destroy democracy if he wins a second term: clinical psychologist
I’m not being hyperbolic or melodramatic when I say that democracy itself is on the line on November 3. Donald Trump has been on a mission to subvert our democracy and to push it toward an autocracy. No president has ever disavowed democracy like Trump. No president has ever wanted to change our democratic way of life like Trump.
Trump has shown little interest or intent in following our Constitution. He is not abiding by the emoluments clause. He breaks norms and rules at will. He does not recognize that the three branches of government are co-equal. He operates as if the executive branch has total power. Our democracy is not based on the executive branch having absolute power. It requires that the three branches have separate powers in a check-and-balances system. Trump impugns democracy because it limits his power and requires him to be held accountable.