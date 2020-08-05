Entire second-grade class in Georgia school forced into COVID quarantine after just one day

An entire classroom full of second graders in Georgia has been forced into quarantine after one classmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Local news station WGCL reports that a student at the Sixes Elementary School in Cherokee County was diagnosed with COVID-19 just after they attended class on Monday, which was the first day back at school after summer break.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 20 students who are in the class, as well as the students’ teacher, will now be under quarantine for the next two weeks. Students will still receive instruction from the teacher over the internet.

In a note sent to parents, Principal Ashley Kennerly encouraged all parents to be vigilant in monitoring their children for potential symptoms of the disease.

“Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues,” she advised.

President Donald Trump has been pushing states to reopen schools even in the midst of a deadly pandemic that so far has killed more than 157,000 Americans in just five months. The president even told Fox News on Wednesday that he believed Democratic state officials were only holding back on reopening their schools in order to harm him politically.