Fears ‘Trump has some health issues’ after the president has difficulty walking up short set of stairs
In June, there were worries President Donald Trump was “deteriorating rapidly” after he had great difficulty walking down a ramp after a commencement address at West Point.
In defense, Trump falsely claimed the ramp was “long and steep“.
Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020
One week later, at his controversial Tulsa rally, Trump awkwardly attempted to prove he can walk down a ramp.
At a Friday evening rally in New Hampshire, Trump again sparked widespread conversation of having difficulty climbing a short set of stairs to the stage while Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American” plays:
Well did you see him last night leaning heavily to the left? Looks like he had a stroke
— Jodene Sue (@jodenesue) August 28, 2020
Trump almost just fell walking up a stair to get on stage at his campaign rally in New Hampshire.
He blamed the near-fall on the "floor."
"Just like an ice-skating rink," he tells the largely maskless crowd.
— Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) August 28, 2020
Whoa! That balance thing, again.🤔 When is the next physical? He can't even blame The (slippery) Ramp. https://t.co/vDB6qJtSmv
— Laurie LeClair (@LaurieLleclair) August 29, 2020
Anyone thinking that this is normal needs to give their head a shake. He is in medical distress on a good day and it won't be long before yam tits is pushing up daisies, if we are lucky.
— Debbie (@ironbow) August 28, 2020
I’ve recovered from a stroke and had events like this for a few months – of course I told everyone – always used railings or a cane & never expected others to pretend for me…
— lauramarie (@laurama48464240) August 28, 2020
Yikes. Trump's problems with stairs and ramps continue in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/FwilSh8t8N
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 28, 2020
What is wrong with Trump’s health? He can’t even walk up a few stairs or down a ramp, let alone ride a bike.
— Biden-Harris 2020 To Save Democracy (@scribunda) August 28, 2020
His lame supporters are already screeching he did it on purpose to own the libs.
— Lady Sewage™️ (@LadySewage) August 28, 2020
Especially if you make fun of other people for the same damn things.
— sharonwhotweets (@sharonwhotweets) August 28, 2020
He’ll have to have another rally so he can explain it for 20 minutes like he did with the ramp 😂
— digginwithdman (@digginwithdman) August 28, 2020
Even the ramps are beginning to resist.
— Jaq Sinclair (@streetnamemuse) August 28, 2020
Karma shoved him. She will do it again. And again.
— chulesee (@chulesee) August 29, 2020
Trump can’t do ramps. Trump can’t do stairs
Ahahahahah ahahahahah!
😂 https://t.co/86v1xEJJh4
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 28, 2020
There you go "stable" genius. #TrumpIsALaughingStock https://t.co/82Y4bjviL9
— Dany Lefebvre (@dlefebvre67) August 29, 2020
Trump still can't walk. Trump has some health issues with balance. This is not a joke. #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/AwzmoZFZts
— B. Janine Morison 😷 (@bjaninemorison) August 28, 2020
There’s something seriously wrong with Trump’s health: his trouble walking, the constant slurring, the way he drinks water.
The American people need to know what’s going on.#TrumpIsNotWellpic.twitter.com/RLRuzoQO1j
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 29, 2020
Gravity has a well-known liberal bias. https://t.co/UZK1vOKc7p
— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) August 29, 2020
