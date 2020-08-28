Quantcast
Connect with us

Fears ‘Trump has some health issues’ after the president has difficulty walking up short set of stairs

Published

13 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Tulsa (screengrab)

In June, there were worries President Donald Trump was “deteriorating rapidly” after he had great difficulty walking down a ramp after a commencement address at West Point.

In defense, Trump falsely claimed the ramp was “long and steep“.

ADVERTISEMENT

One week later, at his controversial Tulsa rally, Trump awkwardly attempted to prove he can walk down a ramp.

At a Friday evening rally in New Hampshire, Trump again sparked widespread conversation of having difficulty climbing a short set of stairs to the stage while Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American” plays:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Fears ‘Trump has some health issues’ after the president has difficulty walking up short set of stairs

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

In June, there were worries President Donald Trump was "deteriorating rapidly" after he had great difficulty walking down a ramp after a commencement address at West Point.

In defense, Trump falsely claimed the ramp was "long and steep".

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Widespread confusion after Trump pontificates on his posterior at MAGA rally: ‘He can’t form a sentence’

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday that could become a super-spreader COVID-19 event, with a large crowd and many not wearing masks.

"You know what I say? Protest this, your ass. I don’t talk about my ass," Trump falsely claimed, while obviously talking about his rear.

The statement caused widespread confusion, here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/rewegreatyet/status/1299487446175019008

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Another super-spreader event’: Trump blasted for ‘endangering’ supporters at New Hampshire rally

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday held a re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the start of the rally, the crowd reportedly booed when told they would be required to wear masks at the rally.

An announcement was just made: “Per Executive Order 63 please wear your masks”

...the crowd booed. https://t.co/8NySJJ8G3j

— Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) August 28, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 