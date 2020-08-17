Jeffrey Epstein showed off 14-year-old victim to Trump at Mar-a-Lago: lawsuit
A new lawsuit claims that late alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein brought one of his victims to see President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort when she was just 14 years old.
The Daily Beast reports that a woman identified only as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit earlier this year detailing sexual abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of Epstein and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who earlier this year was arrested on sex trafficking charges.
Part of the lawsuit details a trip taken to Mar-a-Lago in 1995, which Trump had bought a decade earlier.
“Doe also claims Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago when she was only 14 years old,” reports The Daily Beast. “‘This is a good one, right?’ Epstein asked the future president, who allegedly smiled and nodded before sharing a chuckle with the depraved hedge funder.”
The lawsuit does not accuse Trump of any sexual misconduct, although it does raise questions about what Trump knew of Epstein’s nefarious activities.
In 2002, Trump heaped praise upon Epstein in an interview with New York Magazine and hinted that he had an interest in younger women.
“Terrific guy,” he told the magazine. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”
Wealthy Trump 2016 donors are ignoring campaign cash pleas after he handed them a big tax cut: report
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump fulfilled the dreams of many of his super-rich 2016 campaign donors by forcing through a massive tax cut that lined their pockets, but it is not paying off for him as he runs for re-election -- only to find they are turning their backs on him.
The report starts out by revealing Trump has been unable to depend on "a reliable stable of millionaires and billionaires willing to write seven-figure checks," despite the fact that he has spent three and half years making them even richer.
Dems threaten Postmaster General with ‘arrest’ if he refuses to testify: ‘We must use inherent contempt’
Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly (D) on Sunday suggested that the House committee could move to jail Postmaster General Louis DeJoy if he refuses to testify at an upcoming hearing.
Democrats on Sunday called for DeJoy's testimony after President Donald Trump suggested that he is undermining the U.S. Postal Service in order to win the election.
"The President has explicitly stated his intention to manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own re-election," House Democrats said in a statement. "Alarmingly, the Postmaster General – a Trump mega-donor – has acted as an accomplice in the President's campaign to cheat in the election, as he launches sweeping new operational changes that degrade delivery standards and delay the mail."
‘People are going to be shocked’: Ex-White House official hints Cohen is about to supply more dirt on Trump
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former White House Communications director Anthony Scaramucci backed up the early allegations made against Donald Trump in Michael Cohen's upcoming tell-all book about the president and said worse was yet to come before the election.
Asked about the wave of books about the president that are flooding the market, Scaramucci, who has known Trump for years before briefly working in the White House, said he hasn't read them all but Cohen's book would have an impact on the election.
"Because of the volume of books, I'm not sure how big the impact is going to be, but I will say this, that book is going to be very honest," he explained. "There's documentary evidence, he [Cohen] was the president's lawyer; there's tons and tons of back pages that he's going to supply once that book is published and so, I think people are going to be shocked at the level of criminality and shocked at the amoral behavior."