‘Literally caught with his pants down’: Jerry Falwell’s resignation met with internet ridicule

On Monday, following new reports about salacious sexual acts involving his wife and a pool boy, Jerry Falwell, Jr., has submitted his resignation as president of the right-wing Liberty University.

The news triggered an avalanche of mockery on social media.

How’s this for Christian Values? @JerryFalwellJr used to have his biz partner have sex with his wife @BeckiFalwell so he could watch! No wonder these #evangelicals love Trump, they’re equally yoked! #GOP is the new #AVN https://t.co/LJUOFhTUCG #JerryFalwellJr #LibertyUniversity — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) August 24, 2020

Jerry Falwell has spent his entire life very concerned about what was happening in the bedrooms of millions of Americans. I thought it was because he was a hateful bigot. Now, I'm just wondering if he wanted to watch. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 24, 2020

But did someone watch him do it? https://t.co/YQtgWHOHCS — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) August 24, 2020

Gotta respect Liberty University's devotion to the bottom line. If white evangelicals develop a healthy sense of shame, their profiteering is over. https://t.co/8mYP7wr7Ov — The Mysterious LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) August 24, 2020

Now he’ll have to watch Liberty U from the sidelines. Oh the irony. — Juan Rivera, P.E. (@Boricua_En_Maui) August 24, 2020

Way to throw your wife under the bus. Seems like everyone was involved in this “affair,” but you couldn’t just be honest about it. Or honest about anything. — So Let’s Say… (@SoLetsSay) August 24, 2020

Well, we always asked what it would take, right? Now we know. Threesomes, pool boys and pelvic thrusts. There are standards after all. Jerry Falwell Jr. agrees to resign from Liberty University https://t.co/10duVkKAS5 — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 24, 2020

Pretty impressive that Jerry Falwell Jr. had a scandal so deliriously scandalous it totally displaced the one involving a guy getting arrested on a giant yacht for allegedly defrauding donors from just four days ago. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) August 24, 2020

Literally caught with his pants down. — Perfectly Handmade (@Prfecthanmade69) August 24, 2020

Good, now they can get back to their core business of fleecing gullible Evangelical parents — Lazlo Hollyfeld (@drunkandcoding) August 24, 2020

His days of casting stones will be on hiatus. — Marge Gunderson (@MargeGunderson5) August 24, 2020

