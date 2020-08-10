‘Mad King Trump’ is being propped up by his sycophants during his waning days in office: conservative
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, author Richard North Patterson claims we are watching the waning days of “Mad King Trump” as he blunders from interview to interview spewing nonsense as his advisers try to prop up an administration in a death spiral.
Getting right to the point, Patterson said Trump evokes the image of a “mad king of some Ruritanian backwater, spewing splenetic ravings while his shrinking cadre of sycophants struggles to steer their foundering ship of state.”
To make his case, he noted a recent interview the president participated in with Fox News host Chris Wallace where he bragged about passing a test designed to monitor signs of dementia, with Patterson pointing out, “instead of entering his second childhood, Trump seems never to have left his first.”
Describing the Fox News interview, the author said the president came off across as “pathetic,” wallowing in self-pity and completely disassociated from the reality on the ground where people are dying from COVID-19 as his own health advisers are urging increased efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic.
“Instead of listening to science, Trump looks for affirmation from the fever swamp of right-wing media, recycling falsehoods, bogus conspiracies, and patent quackery,” he wrote before noting a report from the Washington Post that stated, “People close to Trump, many speaking on the condition of anonymity to share candid discussions and impressions, say the president’s inability to wholly address the crisis is due to his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error; a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News; and a penchant for magical thinking that prevented him from fully engaging with the pandemic.”
Noting Trump’s attacks on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Patterson said the president is engaging in a “war on reality” in a desperate attempt to remain in office.
“Such incoherent vituperation captures Trump’s central problem: Compared with Trump himself, Biden is Mr. Rogers. Trump’s ad hominem lunacy isn’t working, and his time is running out: Early voting in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin starts in mid-September, and Trump’s campaign seems to be writing off Michigan,” he explained. “In desperation, Trump has declared war on the ultimate reality which separates democracies from monarchies: that, come November 3, voters will render judgment on his presidency. Hence his preemptive claims of voter fraud spawned another hallucination—postponing the election itself.”
Heads chopped off Florida candidate and his Black wife’s campaign sign: ‘This is what the Klan used to do’
The head of a a Florida candidate for Broward state attorney was removed from his campaign sign along with the head of his wife.
According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the heads were chopped off a life-sized campaign sign featuring Joe Kimok, who is white, and his wife, Jordanne, who is black. The cardboard heads were placed nearby on makeshift pikes.
The incident occurred at a West Regional Library early voting site over the weekend.
If Trump loses two more states it’s ‘ballgame over’: AP reporter
Appearing on MSNBC's " Morning Joe," Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire explained Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected have reached the point where, if he loses the electoral votes of one more, he will be out of luck and out of office.
Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, Lemire was asked where Trump stands in the battleground states he so desperately needs.
"Both campaigns agree that there are six battleground states to decide this election: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida," he began. "Now the president has to play defense and has had to spend resources and had to go the past week to places like Ohio, Texas -- Georgia is another one where he has to play defense. We don't see, outside of perhaps New Hampshire, a place where Democrats have to do the same now that the Trump campaign has ceded Michigan."
Morning Joe busts Trump for trying to scam the public with a fake tax cut proposal
Taking up the executive orders signed by Donald Trump on Saturday, MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough pointed out a big loophole in the president's proposal for a tax cut, saying he is hiding the fact that voters will be on the hook for deferred taxes after the election.
After first pointing out the president's contempt for Americans struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled the economy.
"It was a huge, gigantic nothingburger when you look through the policies at the end," Scarborough began. "In fact, some of the policies he put forth are going to hurt people, hurt small business owners the most. Again I go back to the payroll tax cuts -- economists, Republicans, Democrats, everybody is opposing this.