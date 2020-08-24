Rudy Giuliani previews RNC speech: ‘We don’t have to be a socialist country like Europe’
In a preview of his Republican National Convention speech, Rudy Giuliani insisted that the United States does not “have to be a socialist country like Europe.”
The president’s attorney made the remarks on Fox & Friends on Monday in response to a question from host Steve Doocy.
“Not only are they going to have one surprise — an announced guest or some stunt — during each 10 p.m. hour,” Doocy reported. “Some kind of surprise is going to happen tonight at 10 p.m.”
“What is your message tonight?” the Fox News host asked Giuliani.
“I’m speaking on Thursday,” Giuliani noted. “My message is going to be a lot about crime and the differences between a Biden America, which would be Portland, New York, Chicago — all those Democrat cities that are out of control.”
“If you want to take a look at Joe Biden’s America, take a look at Portland last night where they had a riot,” he continued. “Take a look at the woman who punches the other woman in Church yesterday. Take a look at the 51 shootings in New York.”
According to Giuliani, Trump’s convention will have “a very uplifting message to give the American people.”
“We can be as great as we want to be,” he said. “We don’t have to be a socialist country like Europe.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
RNC kicks off with prayer calling Trump one of ‘the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us’
The Republican National Convention began on Monday with a prayer thanking God for President Donald Trump.
"I am a Catholic Donald Trump Republican," Vermont Delegate Jay Shepard began. "And by the grace of God, an American, so let us pray."
"Thank you, oh Lord, for all the gifts that you provide us," he continued. "Not because we deserve them, but solely through your grace and mercy. Let us acknowledge the many gifts that God has bestowed upon us, starting with the president and vice president that reflect the values of our Founding Fathers and are willing to fight for those values, starting with life, knowing that all life is precious, from conception to natural death. There's no choice but to fight for the unborn."
CNN medical expert blows a huge hole in Trump’s plasma pitch
According to CNN senior medical expert Elizabeth Cohen, Donald Trump's much-heralded announcement to allow the use of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19 is rife with problems and needs much more extensive research before doctors move forward with it.
Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen -- whose view of the therapy was echoed afterward by Dr. Richard Besser who once headed the CDC -- explained in simple terms the problematic nature of Trump's proposal.
"Jim, what the studies show is that, while this might work, we don't know if it works, and what the studies really show is that the Trump administration is cherry-picking data to make this treatment look better than it might actually be," she began. "I'm going to get nerdy, but here it is: they chose a death rate what happens seven days out after treating people, that's okay but why not look 30 days out? The seven-day death rate looks better! It's a better number so they chose that one, when they should have chosen the 30-day one, so let's take a look at what the actual numbers show."
Pence spent four years as Trump’s right hand — only to get thrown under the bus for coronavirus: analysis
On Monday, The Washington Post profiled how Vice President Mike Pence set himself up as President Donald Trump's most loyal and devoted disciple — only to be thrown under the bus when the president needed someone to blame for the failure of his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Like many who served in Congress alongside the late John Lewis, then-Rep. Mike Pence made a pilgrimage to Selma, Ala., in 2010 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday,'" wrote Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, and Philip Rucker. "But when Lewis died last month of pancreatic cancer at 80, Pence, now vice president, held off on issuing a public comment on the civil rights hero’s passing. President Trump was no fan of the late congressman and openly complained about Lewis’s refusal to attend his inauguration."