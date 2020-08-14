Trump defends praise for QAnon congressional candidate: ‘She had a tremendous victory’

President Donald Trump refused to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory during his daily coronavirus briefing.

The president congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes in that right-wing conspiracy theory and others, and he defended his tweeted praise after she won her Georgia Republican congressional primary.

“She did very well in the election, she won by a lot,” Trump told reporters. “She was very popular. She comes from a great state, and she had a tremendous victory, so absolutely I did congratulate her.”

The reporter followed up on that question by asking Trump if he believes the conspiracy theory, which claims he’s working to uncover a global pedophile ring run by Hollywood and Democratic elites, but Trump ignored the question and called on another reporter.