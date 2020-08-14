Trump defends praise for QAnon congressional candidate: ‘She had a tremendous victory’

President Donald Trump refused to disavow the QAnon conspiracy theory during his daily coronavirus briefing.
The president congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene, who believes in that right-wing conspiracy theory and others, and he defended his tweeted praise after she won her Georgia Republican congressional primary.
“She did very well in the election, she won by a lot,” Trump told reporters. “She was very popular. She comes from a great state, and she had a tremendous victory, so absolutely I did congratulate her.”
The reporter followed up on that question by asking Trump if he believes the conspiracy theory, which claims he’s working to uncover a global pedophile ring run by Hollywood and Democratic elites, but Trump ignored the question and called on another reporter.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.