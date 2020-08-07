Trump lies about Democrats negotiating position — while on vacation at one of his golf clubs

The White House was unable to reach a deal on coronavirus pandemic stimulus on Friday, one week after enhanced unemployment benefits expired.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), but no deal was reached.

“Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states,” Trump falsely claimed.

“Nothing to do with China Virus! Want one trillion dollars. No interest. We are going a different way,” Trump argued.