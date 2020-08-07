Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lies about Democrats negotiating position — while on vacation at one of his golf clubs

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House was unable to reach a deal on coronavirus pandemic stimulus on Friday, one week after enhanced unemployment benefits expired.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), but no deal was reached.

“Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states,” Trump falsely claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing to do with China Virus! Want one trillion dollars. No interest. We are going a different way,” Trump argued.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s the three-pronged approach experts fear Trump will employ to prevent votes from being counted

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe, former federal prosecutor Jennifer Taub and Joshua Geltzer, the former senior director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, came together to author a column outlining the three-pronged approach they think President Donald Trump will use to undermine the election in November.

Trump's sinking approval ratings have caused him to grow desperate, prompting him to invent fables about how voting by mail is prone to massive fraud. Trump has already tried this approach with Florida’s tight 2018 gubernatorial and Senate races, and he's gearing up to do it again.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s profits for the rich, Covid-19 for everyone else’: Robert Reich explains America’s economic collapse

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich had harsh words for America's response to the coronavirus pandemic's economic impacts, which have cost 13 million Americans the jobs they held last winter.

Reich began by blasting Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has gotten even richer during the economic catastrophe.

In the middle of a pandemic and a global economic crisis, Jeff Bezos cashed out $3B in Amazon stock this week.

At the same time, Bezos refuses to give Amazon employees hazard pay and paid sick-leave.

The unbridled greed of America’s billionaires never ceases to amaze me.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein victims win chance at justice — Alex Acosta ‘deal’ to get a second look in court: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

According to a report from the Miami Herald, an entire appellate court agreed Friday to rehear claims that federal prosecutors in South Florida violated the rights of victims of Jeffrey Epstein when they kept them in the dark about a secret plea deal with the now-deceased billionaire financier.

"The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a previous panel’s 2-1 decision that rejected a petition by one of Epstein’s victims," the Herald reports. "She sought to undo the agreement that federal prosecutors struck with Epstein not to charge him with trafficking girls for his own sexual pleasure more than a decade ago."

Continue Reading
 
 