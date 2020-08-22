Trump ridiculed for RNC speakers: ‘Nobody wants to be associated with this historic disaster’

Word began to leak out on Saturday as to the speakers at next week’s Republican National Committee Convention.

The event will be largely virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to be held against a backdrop of two hurricanes hitting Louisiana.

Fox News posted a graphic on Saturday identifying a dozen planned speakers. Included are President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump, senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump, her brothers Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump from her father’s first marriage and half-sister Tiffany Trump from her father’s second marriage.

Also included are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) and Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Annie Karni, White House correspondent for The New York Times reported that White House officials would also be taking the stage. White House social media director Dan Scavino, trade advisor Larry Kudlow and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway will speak.

Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani will also reportedly speak.

The WH is taking the stage at the RNC next week. Per source, Dan Scavino, Larry Kudlow, and Kellyanne Conway will all speak at the convention. Also, Rudy. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 22, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s choices:

White speakers 83%

Trump speakers 50%

Black speakers 8.3%

Asian speakers 8.3%

Latinx speakers 0%

Muslim speakers Banned

probably https://t.co/2uBzRG0ejR — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) August 22, 2020

Trump not wanting pre-tapes means Rudy will be speaking late into the evening. Would mark that on your calendar. Potential for some slurry magic. 🥃 https://t.co/XT5twhD2r4 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 23, 2020

So, is it being billed as “A Night of a Thousand Hatch Act Violations? — Lauren (@Laurenbh) August 22, 2020

Lmao. This does have “who is standing in the green room? Ok they’ll work” feel to it https://t.co/twfW1llgkh — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) August 22, 2020

Why on earth are they letting Larry and Rudy on the stage….seems like a big risk — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) August 22, 2020

Kinda mailing it in here https://t.co/R0ScY0Nvxq — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 22, 2020

This RNC is gonna be the Superbowl for process servers — 🕊Scout (@about_scout) August 22, 2020

Save your weed for something better. Mellow is not what you want. This calls for numbing… get out the vodka!! — DeniseJ0512 (@DeniseJ051276) August 22, 2020

Tfw half the keynote speakers are your family members because nobody wants to be associated with this historic disaster https://t.co/2YLOneMOqH — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) August 22, 2020

Wait till trump finds out that Tiffany is actually his daughter https://t.co/3R90HNevpX — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 22, 2020

Honestly, I was expecting all trumps, Eric's wife, and Jr's girlfriend. I guess glad they found a few extras. https://t.co/xyhdWWOmAz — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) August 22, 2020

Half of the "key speakers" have the surname Trump. So you know the brain trust for this event is going to be low grade. https://t.co/K6c9GvmzYm — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) August 22, 2020

Worst Choose Your Fighter screen of all time (via @Acyn) pic.twitter.com/zPtSeqHeEH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2020

when half of your key speakers share the same last name it a time to re-evaluate the breadth of your coalition (or at least what it is Fox is selling) (h/t @atrupar) pic.twitter.com/Y7Aou2JPlw — Taniel (@Taniel) August 22, 2020

How many of these people have been banned from running a charity? https://t.co/0GT6Obains — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 22, 2020

Huge congrats to the RNC on hitting their diversity goal of having 50% of key convention speakers without the last name Trump. https://t.co/Suv5wy8yYd — Max Steele (@maxasteele) August 22, 2020

Imagine being Devin Nunes and spending four years doing everything in your power to protect Trump and then having Tiffany Trump beat you out for a key speaker spot at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/S2qq1bP5FO — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) August 22, 2020

Just to show how weak the RNC's lineup is, I moved Trump's family into the top line and the rest to the bottom. They might as well just call it the Trump National Convention and drop the pretense. You know they were struggling for big names when Trump allows Tiffany to speak. pic.twitter.com/5A6zmUnL0d — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 22, 2020

This isn’t the RNC, it’s a Trump family reunion. They even found Tiffany. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1M669EV6q2 — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) August 22, 2020

Trump yearbook:

Most Shameful – Nikki Haley

Most Immoral – Pence

Most Likely To Only Look At Her Own Photo – Ivanka

Does She Go To This School – Tiffany

Took 7 Years To Graduate – Eric

Using DUI Mug Shot – Don Jr.

Includes Her Phone Number – Melania

Least Popular: All Of Them pic.twitter.com/ULGYSLhiZ6 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 22, 2020

'Well if Melania gets to speak, I do too.' – Ivanka

'Well if Ivanka gets to speak, I do too.' – Junior

'Well if Junior gets to speak, I do too.' – Eric

'Well if Eric gets to speak, I do too.' – Tiffany Donald: OK, you all can speak, OK! Fine…hey, wait who's the ******? pic.twitter.com/FwgSO3HT5m — The Rube Report (@GuadalahonkyToo) August 22, 2020

The keynote speakers of a week-long snake oil convention. https://t.co/9bmvDldahY — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) August 22, 2020

In their defense, this is really the best they've got. https://t.co/bWpbEaKdu8 — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 22, 2020

LOL These are the RNC speakers? This is all I see:pic.twitter.com/nW7Y9nLd52 https://t.co/XwphbWqlAm — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) August 22, 2020