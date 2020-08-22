Quantcast
Trump ridiculed for RNC speakers: ‘Nobody wants to be associated with this historic disaster’

Published

9 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Word began to leak out on Saturday as to the speakers at next week’s Republican National Committee Convention.

The event will be largely virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to be held against a backdrop of two hurricanes hitting Louisiana.

Fox News posted a graphic on Saturday identifying a dozen planned speakers. Included are President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump, senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump, her brothers Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump from her father’s first marriage and half-sister Tiffany Trump from her father’s second marriage.

Also included are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) and Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Annie Karni, White House correspondent for The New York Times reported that White House officials would also be taking the stage. White House social media director Dan Scavino, trade advisor Larry Kudlow and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway will speak.

Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani will also reportedly speak.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s choices:

