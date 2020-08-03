Trump’s hair focus of discussion during his press conference: ‘His comb-over no longer hides the bald spot’

President Donald Trump on Monday briefed the nation about Hurricane Isaias and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump spoke for more than half an hour, complaining about investigations into his finances by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. and suggesting New York needed a redo of its primary election.

The press conference was panned overall, but not everyone was paying attention to what Trump was saying.

Instead, some were focused on the top of Trump’s head as he bent over to read prepared remarks.

“His comb-over no longer hides the bald spot,” John Aravosis posted on Twitter.

His comb-over no longer hides the bald spot. (Calling it a bald spot is unfair, it looks like half his head is bald.) pic.twitter.com/HzjspPt26D — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) August 3, 2020

Here’s what others were saying:

Trump having a bad hair day — Michael French (@wcsd_phantom) August 3, 2020

The only thing fake is Trumps hair and orange skin! https://t.co/ZNQxOFDeVM — Kim mleczko (@KimMleczko) August 3, 2020

As I look at the top of Don’s Johns Trump extra long front to back comb over, I think I see something akin to the parting of the waters in The Ten Commandments. Only a matter of time before we might be seeing dry skin. — Bob Kessler (@SFGBob) August 3, 2020

What you are seeing when you watch Trump: an old, fat, gray haired, bald guy. (The blond hair is just gray hair, dyed; the comb-back is hair-sprayed, to hide front-to- back baldness.) — William Wilson, Esq (@brewonsouthu) August 3, 2020