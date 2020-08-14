Trump’s testing czar is running a ‘cover-up’ for president’s ‘abysmal failure’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta

During an interview Friday, Gupta reacted to defensive statements made by Brett Giroir, the federal official tapped by Trump to oversee efforts to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, who has been insisting that there is nothing wrong with the United States’ ability to quickly test for the disease.
“I think on this he’s wrong, he is just wrong,” Gupta said. “I’m surprised by this. I think this is trying to cover-up what is unquestionably an abysmal failure when it comes to testing in this country.”
Gupta then elaborated on why he thinks America’s testing situation is in such dire shape.
“We have known that since the middle of February that 40 percent of people out there are completely asymptomatic,” he said. “They don’t have symptoms, they will never develop symptoms and yet, they can still spread the virus. That completely changes everything. Admiral Giroir is still focused on let’s just test symptomatic people.”
Until testing can be scaled up, Gupta said, it’s unlikely that the United States will get control of the disease.
“We’re still not doing enough testing, and frankly now we’re coming up with excuses for why we haven’t done enough testing,” he said.
I have written several pieces about Donald Trump’s personality pathology. It is baked-in news now. The fact that the coronavirus pandemic is beating us up because of major blunders by Trump is beyond obvious. It is old news too. But what is much more worthwhile to talk about are the steps a competent president could have taken from the outset to defeat this pandemic.
Here’s what our commander-in-chief could have done:
First, he could have maintained the National Security Council pandemic response office;
Second, he could have gradually restored the diminished national stockpile of PPEs over the years;
