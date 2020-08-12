Quantcast
‘Where were you in April guys?’ Sports columnist shreds GOP senators’ ‘tantrums’ over college football cancellation

Published

17 mins ago

on

A sports columnist on Wednesday hammered Republican lawmakers who are complaining about college football being cancelled even though they spent months doing nothing to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic that so far has killed more than 165,000 Americans.

Appearing on CNN, USA Today’s Christine Brennan argued that we could be seeing college football begin right now if public officials had done the necessary work to contain the pandemic earlier this year.

“What we’re hearing from all of these politicians, the temper tantrums that were thrown by people from Jim Jordan to Ben Sasse to Marco Rubio to Ron DeSantis, ‘We want our football!'” she said. “Where were you in April, guys? Where were you in may? Where were you in June?”

Brennan then speculated that many of these politicians are more worried about facing voter backlash instead of missing college football, although she said they have no one but themselves to blame if they take the heat for seasons being cancelled.

“We’re seeing people arrive to this too late when we could see the warning signs,” she said. “The Ivy League, five weeks ago today, the Ivy League canceled fall sports. Five weeks ago, they knew exactly what they were doing.”

Watch the video below.


Trump administration will buy enough of Moderna COVID vaccine to cover one-third of Americans

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

On Wednesday, WBZ reported that the Trump administration has reached a deal to buy 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from the drug company Moderna — enough to cover one-third of Americans.

"The deal is worth more than $1.5 billion and gives the government the option to buy another 400-million doses," said the report. "Cambridge-based Moderna is currently in phase 3 of its vaccine trials. They hope to have FDA approval by the end of the year. Moderna said Americans will get the vaccine for free, but, health care organizations could charge for the cost of administering the vaccine."

Trump lobs racist — and misspelled — attack against Joe Biden and Cory Booker

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump launched yet another racist attack on Joe Biden over suburban housing.

Two weeks after claiming Biden would destroy the "Suburban Lifestyle Dream," the president insisted the "suburban housewife" demographic he needs for re-election would support his law-and-order campaign theme.

"The 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me," Trump tweeted. "They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood."

He then took a thinly veiled racist shot at Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), whose name he misspelled, and tagged "Fox & Friends" and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

Trump — who told Obama to resign after one Ebola death — calls 160,000 COVID-19 deaths ‘fantastic job’

Published

46 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that he would not have called on former President Barack Obama to resign over the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 160,000 people in the U.S. so far. But Trump previously demanded his predecessor's resignation for far less.

Trump insisted that he would not have called on Obama to step down when a reporter questioned what his response would have been if "160,000 people had died on President Obama's watch."

