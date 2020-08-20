‘You got used’: Ex-Ted Cruz spokeswoman scolds conservatives who repeatedly fall for Bannon-style scams

Amanda Carpenter, the former communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), had some harsh words for her fellow conservatives who have shown themselves to be easy marks for scams like the one former Trump official Steve Bannon allegedly ran with the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding campaign.

As Carpenter writes on Twitter, grifts such as “We Build the Wall” have become endemic in conservative politics, as right-wing leaders such as the National Rifle Association’s Wayne LaPierre and Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell Jr. have also faced accusations of self-dealing at the expense of donors.

“If you are following along for 2020, you have Wayne LaPierre swindling 2A supporters, Jerry Falwell Jr. snookering evangelicals, and Bannon bilking border hawks,” she writes. “Conservatives should be very angry. You got used.”

Bannon and three other co-defendants on Thursday were indicted for allegedly funneling donor money from a crowdfunding campaign to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that they then used for their own personal expenses that included a 40-foot boat called “Warfighter.”