Quantcast
Connect with us

A blast from the not-so-distant past: When Republicans wanted Donald Trump hooked off the debate stage

Published

22 mins ago

on

Presidential candidates (from left) Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich at a 2016 Republican presidential debate. Image via Geoff Robbins/AFP.

You can’t really blame Donald Trump if he seems relaxed and non-plussed about entering the Presidential debate stage days after having been exposed in the New York Times as a tax-evading fraud facing financial ruin if he loses the election.

He has seen a lot worse.

It’s easy to forget, but the second of his three presidential debates against Hilary Clinton was held on October 9, 2016 at Washington University in St. Louis. That date was precisely two days after October 7, 2016, when the Washington Post had released the infamous Access Hollywood tapes.

ADVERTISEMENT

On video, Trump described his attempt to seduce a married woman and indicated he might start kissing a woman that he and Bush were about to meet.

“I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab ‘em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Mind you, it wasn’t just that the reeling, trailing Trump had basically 48 hours to recover from what just everyone this side of the home office in Moscow considered a knockout punch to his horrific presidential campaign. He had to endure, in real time, prominent Republicans saying things like this:

“If Donald Trump wishes to defeat Hilary Clinton, he should do the only that will allow us to do so–step aside and allow Mike Pence to be the Republican Party’s nominee,” said Senator Cory Gardner, R-Colorado.

“I cannot and will not support Donald Trump for president. He has forfeited the right to be our party’s nominee,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I urge Donald Trump to step aside and allow the Republican Party to put forward a conservative candidate like Mike Pence who can defeat Hilary Clinton,” said Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.

““I have committed my short time in Congress to fighting for the most vulnerable in our society. As a strong and vocal advocate for victims of sex trafficking and assault, I must be true to those survivors and myself and condemn the predatory and reprehensible comments of Donald Trump. I withdraw my endorsement and call for Governor Pence to take the lead so we can defeat Hillary Clinton, said Rep. Ann Wagner, R-St. Louis.

And all this outrage came from Republicans before Stormy Daniels was a household name (except privately to porn aficionados within the party’s ranks). Mind you, these were not merely condemnations: These were demands from major party figures that their own presidential candidate abandon ship one month before the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not clear what these individuals–and many other Republicans leaders–have discovered about Trump’s character that has brought them around to supporting him without reservation today.

But if you think that there’s effectiveness to that devastating campaign commercial showing Senator Lindsey Graham daring us to hold him accountable for stealing a U.S. Supreme Court seat in 2016, can you imagine what those clips would look like today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go get ‘em, Lincoln Project.

Meanwhile, there’s one more voice from the past who deserves to be heard, this one more time.

“Donald Trump’s behavior this week, concluding with the disclosure of his demeaning comments about women and his boasts about sexual assaults, make it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy,” said Senator John McCain, R-Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least the late Senator never changed his mind.

Ray Hartmann is a columnist for The Riverfront Times, the St. Louis alternative newsweekly he founded in 1977 at the age of 24. He has been a panelist for 33 years on Donnybrook, a political discussion show on the local PBS affiliate in St. Louis and hosts a two-hour nightly radio show.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NYT report fuels hope that a massive new source of green energy could be on the horizon

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

How the United States will meet its energy needs in the future has been hotly debated among politicians. President Donald Trump has been a strong supporter of fossil fuels, while some progressive Democrats have been pushing for green energy. Journalist Henry Fountain, in the New York Times, reports Tuesday on research on the possibility for a fusion energy power plant, which could be a complete game-changer in the hunt for green energy. According to Fountain, such a plant is on the way — although some scientists are skeptical about the timetable.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 5 grim truths about Trump’s nightmare Supreme Court

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

Using its agenda-setting powers for good instead of evil for once, the New York Times has released the second in a series of stories detailing exactly what kind of fraud Donald Trump is, using recently obtained copies of the tax returns the president has spent years desperately trying to hide.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans rejected a report as ‘Russian disinformation’ — but it was just declassified by John Ratcliffe

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 29, 2020

By

One of the many concerns that Democrats had when Rep. John Ratcliffe was appointed as the Director of National Intelligence as a conspiracy theorist.

Politico reported Tuesday that Ratcliffe just declassified and published a report that Republicans already deemed to be "Russian disinformation" and has no basis in fact.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE