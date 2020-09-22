CIA: Putin ‘probably directing’ disinformation campaign against Biden with GOP’s help
Russian president Vladimir Putin is “probably directing” a disinformation campaign against Joe Biden ahead of November’s election, according to a top-secret CIA assessment.
Two unnamed sources told the Washington Post the Kremlin was attempting to interfere with the 2020 presidential election through a Ukrainian parliamentarian with ties to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
“We assess that President Vladimir Putin and the senior most Russian officials are aware of and probably directing Russia’s influence operations aimed at denigrating the former U.S. vice president, supporting the U.S. president and fueling public discord ahead of the U.S. election in November,” the report states in its first line.
The highly classified report was reportedly published for agency use at the end of last month, and is based on intelligence gathered by the FBI and the NSA.
Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has been working publicly with Giuliani and was recently sanctioned by the Treasury Department for election meddling, has been spreading disinformation about Biden through Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).
The CIA assessment describes Derkach’s activities in detail, saying the suspected Russian intelligence asset has coordinated his efforts through members of Congress, lobbyists and U.S. media outlets to amplify anti-Biden information.
The analysis claims Derkach has worked with a “prominent” person connected to the Trump campaign, but does not name Giuliani in the assessment.
2020 Election
Ohio Democrats bust police officer’s son for stealing Biden campaign signs and then posting the video
The son of an Ohio police officer was accused this week of outing himself as one of the people who stole a number of Biden campaign signs.
The Ohio Union Country Democratic Party shared video that allegedly has been posted by the son of an officer in Marysville.
"Local cop's son shows off the Biden signs he and his friends stole, then tags the accomplices on his Instagram post," the Union County Democrats' Twitter account said. "Hey @MarysvilleOHPD. You know where he lives. When can we pick up our signs?"
Video shared with the post shows someone flipping through a stash of Democratic Party campaign signs. The post included the message: "Fuck Biden."
2020 Election
‘Rubber stamp’ Lindsey Graham scorched for announcing ‘we’ve got the votes to confirm’ unnamed Trump SCOTUS nominee
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is under fire for announcing he has enough votes to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court – days before the president will announce who the nominee is.
"We've got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg [sic] replacement before the election, we're going to move forward in the committee, we're going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election," Graham said on Fox News Monday night.
2020 Election
Morning Joe exposes cynical reason embattled senators are rolling over and will vote for his court nominee
Speaking with the Washington Post's Eugene Robinson, MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough marveled at the Republican senators who are facing the loss of their seats because of what Donald Trump has done to the country but still plan to rubberstamp whomever the president nominates to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before pointing out why they're falling in line.
With Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) likely facing defeat on November 3rd, Scarborough said they are less concerned with their reputations and more fearful of their post-politics futures if they buck the president.