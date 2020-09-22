Quantcast
Ex-Trump staffer outlines how the president undermined his own task force’s pandemic response

1 min ago

Olivia Troye in a new ad by Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (screengrab).

In a new interview with NBC News scheduled to air on Tuesday night, Mike Pence’s former top Homeland Security aide Olivia Troye excoriated President Donald Trump and the administration for their failures to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Trump, claimed Troye, is “undermining” his own public health experts, especially with events like the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma where masks were not enforced and social distancing not required. Following that rally, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for coronavirus, and GOP businessman Herman Cain died of the disease, although it is not definitive that they contracted it at the rally.

“He’s not actually looking out for you,” said Troye. “He’s not looking out for these people. He’s not looking out for them. He just wants you in that audience so he can have the camera shot of, you know, his fanfare and the people around him. But the truth is, he’s putting those lives at risk.”

Troye, who had been highly respected within the White House, made waves last week by appearing in an ad endorsing Joe Biden for president, and attacking Trump’s fitness for office.


Ohio Democrats bust police officer’s son for stealing Biden campaign signs and then posting the video

7 mins ago

September 22, 2020

The son of an Ohio police officer was accused this week of outing himself as one of the people who stole a number of Biden campaign signs.

The Ohio Union Country Democratic Party shared video that allegedly has been posted by the son of an officer in Marysville.

"Local cop's son shows off the Biden signs he and his friends stole, then tags the accomplices on his Instagram post," the Union County Democrats' Twitter account said. "Hey @MarysvilleOHPD. You know where he lives. When can we pick up our signs?"

Video shared with the post shows someone flipping through a stash of Democratic Party campaign signs. The post included the message: "Fuck Biden."

‘Colossal backdoor bailout’: Outrage as Pentagon funnels hundreds of millions meant for COVID supplies to private defense contractors

8 mins ago

September 22, 2020

"If you can't get a Covid test or find an N95, it’s because these contractors stole from the American people to make faster jets and fancy uniforms."

nstead of adhering to congressional intent by building up the nation's inadequate supply of N95 masks and other equipment to combat the Covid-19 crisis, the Pentagon has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars in appropriated taxpayer funds to private defense contractors for drone technology, jet engine parts, Army uniform material, body armor, and other purposes not directly related to the pandemic.

Lincoln Project delivers damning super cut of all the times Trump has shamelessly sucked up to Putin

20 mins ago

September 22, 2020

The Lincoln Project on Tuesday released a damning super cut showing how often President Donald Trump has shamelessly sucked up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The new video, which features Britney Spears's "Oops, I Did It Again" as its soundtrack, begins with Trump refusing to say whether he believed that the Russian government was responsible for poisoning Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Uuuuhhhh, we'll talk about that at another time," the president said this week of Navalny's poisoning.

