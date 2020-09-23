Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senator’s hyped report on Biden and Ukraine is a dud with ‘minimal, if any, evidence’: reporter

Published

3 mins ago

on

Ron Johnson speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has been hyping up a report that purportedly implicates Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in corrupt activities in Ukraine.

But according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Johnson’s report is not going to be nearly as explosive as Republicans hoped, and he describes it as “an 87-page rehash of previously known allegations (with minimal, if any, evidence), news articles and impeachment testimony.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the report leads off with impeachment testimony from State Department official George Kent, who said it was “awkward” to have Biden working on Ukraine-related issues while he was serving as vice president even as his son, Hunter Biden, had taken a job on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

However, Kent also testified that Biden’s work in Ukraine was part of official American foreign policy and was not about serving his personal interests.

Additionally, Cheney reports that “ten of the interim report’s 87 pages are dedicated to countering Democratic attacks and pushing back on reporting that [Johnson was] fueling narratives that dovetailed with a Russian disinformation effort.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator’s hyped report on Biden and Ukraine is a dud with ‘minimal, if any, evidence’: reporter

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has been hyping up a report that purportedly implicates Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in corrupt activities in Ukraine.

But according to Politico's Kyle Cheney, Johnson's report is not going to be nearly as explosive as Republicans hoped, and he describes it as "an 87-page rehash of previously known allegations (with minimal, if any, evidence), news articles and impeachment testimony."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DHS gave millions to firm that employs wife of Trump’s acting secretary Chad Wolf

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

The Department of Homeland Security in recent years has awarded contracts with over $6 million to Berkeley Research Group, a firm that happens to employ the wife of acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.

NBC News reports that DHS started awarding the contracts to Berkeley Research Group in September 2018, when Wolf was serving as chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

NBC News also reports that "although the company has a long history of federal contracts, it did not do work for DHS until after Wolf" started working at the Transport Security Administration, a DHS agency.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Dangerous’ Trump is glorifying violence — and his ‘fascist’ fans love it: Morning Joe panelists

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump's latest racist rally speech as "fascist."

The president told cheering supporters in western Pennsylvania that it was "dangerous" to criticize him, and he questioned the right of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to serve in Congress -- and the "Morning Joe" host said there was only one word to describe Trump's language.

"I don't know, we won't call them fascist comments and won't say that it's what autocrats do and say, but it is what autocrats do and say, when you're once again glorifying violence," Scarborough said, "and as the president's long done, you know, celebrated the fact that people could get hurt at their rally if they exercise their First Amendment rights, and of course, later on in the rally, the president, basically said a member of Congress was not an American, that you know, the whole, 'How is her country doing, why is she telling us what to do in our country?'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE