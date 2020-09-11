‘He doesn’t care’: Michigan epidemiologist rips Trump for endangering lives with mask-free rally
President Donald Trump on Thursday held a rally at a Michigan airport hangar where very few attendees bothered wearing face masks.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist based in Michigan, told CNN on Friday that the president was putting his own supporters’ lives in danger by having them all crowd together in a tight space without wearing masks during a pandemic that so far has killed 190,000 Americans.
“He doesn’t care,” said El-Sayed. “I live in Michigan and I know that our state is that much less safe because of all of the potential case transmission that happened in a packed airport hangar that did not have to happen because this person cares more about his presidential campaign than our public health.”
The doctor went on to say that he was tired of watching the president constantly show a disregard for human life.
“It’s deeply frustrating to watch him to consistently disregard the information he now knows and understands,” he said. “And so this is part of a broader pattern of lying about this pandemic and politicizing this pandemic in ways that made it harder for public health professionals all over this country to take this on. It is deeply frustrating and extremely cynical.”
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden on Friday will both visit the crash site in the key election state of Pennsylvania of one of the planes hijacked during the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States.
Both men will seek to take advantage of the solemn moment to appear as leaders seeking to heal a deeply divided nation.
For the 19th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda terror attacks, Biden -- who has recently stepped up his campaign after weeks of keeping a low profile due to the coronavirus pandemic -- will make two public appearances.
Missouri fans blasted as ‘classless trash’ after NFL Chiefs crowd started booing during moment of silence for racial equality
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.
Here's some of what people were saying about the booing:
Rudy Giuliani admits he may have been suckered by Russia agent: He ‘didn’t do much investigation’
Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted on Thursday that he may have been played as a fool by Russia in his efforts to slime Joe Biden.
On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department accused Andriy Derkach of being “an active Russian agent for over a decade."
Giuliani met with Derkach in his efforts to efforts to pin a Ukrainian scandal on Biden, which was part of the series of events over which Trump was impeached.
"Giuliani said in an interview Thursday night that he 'felt comfortable' meeting with Mr. Derkach 'because there were no sanctions against him' at the time," The New York Times reported Thursday. "While he acknowledged that he 'didn’t do much investigation' of Mr. Derkach, Mr. Giuliani said: 'I have no reason to believe he is a Russian agent. There is nothing I saw that said he was a Russian agent. There is nothing he gave me that seemed to come from Russia at all.' But he added, 'How the hell would I know?'"