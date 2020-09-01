Milwaukee Bucks coach attacks Jared Kushner as having a very high ’level of ignorance’

White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner mocked NBA players for walking out of games in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

“Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” said Kushner, who made more money last year than any NBA player. “So they have that luxury, which is great.”

In an interview with Politico Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker called Kushner out for what he called “ignorance.”

“There’s no sensitivity there,” Baker said in an interview with Politico’s Playbook. “I don’t obviously agree with the comment. There’s a level of ignorance there.”

Bucks senior VP Alex Lasry explained that the White House hasn’t reached out to the team to apologize for the white privilege and racial ignorance and sensitivity. But he agreed with Baker, saying Kushner’s words were a “little ironic, coming from him.”

“This wasn’t anyone taking a night off and then just going back to their hotel room being like, ‘Eh … I just didn’t want to play today,” Lasry said. “This was a statement. And this was an act to say, ‘Hey, enough is enough, and if you guys aren’t going to take this seriously, then we’re going to have to do something to bring this to the forefront again and hopefully force people to act.”

Kushner, who grew up in a vast amount of wealth before his father Charles Kushner was arrested for tax evasion and witness tampering among other charges. Charles Kushner is estimated to only be worth $1.8 billion after the purchase of a building at 666 Fifth Avenue before unloading it on an “unwitting” Qatar. Jared Kushner is estimated to have a net worth of about $800 million.

