Quantcast
Connect with us

Milwaukee Bucks coach attacks Jared Kushner as having a very high ’level of ignorance’

Published

1 min ago

on

White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner mocked NBA players for walking out of games in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

“Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” said Kushner, who made more money last year than any NBA player. “So they have that luxury, which is great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Politico Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker called Kushner out for what he called “ignorance.”

“There’s no sensitivity there,” Baker said in an interview with Politico’s Playbook. “I don’t obviously agree with the comment. There’s a level of ignorance there.”

Bucks senior VP Alex Lasry explained that the White House hasn’t reached out to the team to apologize for the white privilege and racial ignorance and sensitivity. But he agreed with Baker, saying Kushner’s words were a “little ironic, coming from him.”

“This wasn’t anyone taking a night off and then just going back to their hotel room being like, ‘Eh … I just didn’t want to play today,” Lasry said. “This was a statement. And this was an act to say, ‘Hey, enough is enough, and if you guys aren’t going to take this seriously, then we’re going to have to do something to bring this to the forefront again and hopefully force people to act.”

Kushner, who grew up in a vast amount of wealth before his father Charles Kushner was arrested for tax evasion and witness tampering among other charges. Charles Kushner is estimated to only be worth $1.8 billion after the purchase of a building at 666 Fifth Avenue before unloading it on an “unwitting” Qatar. Jared Kushner is estimated to have a net worth of about $800 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Kenosha GOP chair excuses Rittenhouse vigilante killings: ‘80% support what Kyle did’

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Kenosha County Republican Party Chair Erin Decker on Tuesday appeared to offer a defense of alleged vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people while they were protesting the death of Jacob Blake.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Decker praised President Donald Trump for "sending in the troops" to respond to the protests.

When it came to Rittenhouse, the GOP chair had nothing negative to say.

"I believe the same people that support Donald Trump and are happy that came into the city or sent troops into the city -- and that includes Republicans and independents and Democrats -- I believe they are same people that support Kyle Rittenhouse," Decker opined.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s bizarre rant about a ‘plane loaded with thugs’ likely originated from a viral Facebook rumor: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Speaking with Laura Ingraham of Fox News this Monday, President Trump floated a conspiracy theory that a plane “almost completely loaded with thugs” was on its way to cities where protests were taking place. According to a report from NBC News, Trump comments were "almost identical to a rumor that went viral on Facebook three months ago."

Trump claimed that “we had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that," adding that the matter was “under investigation right now.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How a Republican corruption scandal in Ohio could cause Trump to lose the state in November

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Of all the Rust Belt states that went to Barack Obama in the presidential elections of 2008 and 2012 and to Donald Trump in 2016, Ohio is proving to be the most challenging for former Vice President Joe Biden. Polls on the 2020 presidential election have been showing a very close race. But journalist Gary Abernathy, in his August 31 Washington Post column, wonders if recent Republican scandals in Ohio could help Biden win the midwestern state.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image