Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch compares Trump to Hitler: ‘Let’s just say it once and for all’

Published

2 mins ago

on

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler — and urged the president’s Jewish supporters to “wake up.”

The president’s rally Tuesday night in Pennsylvania set off alarm bells on the “Morning Joe” set, and Deutsch came out and said what the other panelists were hinting at.

“This, to me, looked like a rally from the early ’30s,” Deutsch said. “You know, I was watching the first hour, and as Jason Johnson was talking about, comparing [Trump] to Hitler, and you know, that’s something you cautiously do, because we can use the word fascist, but then when you go, Hitler, you can’t — oh, everybody starts to go — but what was going on in early ’30s Germany? Basically, you had a destruction of the belief in the free press. You had a blurring between the executive branch and the Justice Department. You have creating an other, whether it’s Muslims, whether it’s Mexicans, whether it’s congressmen who weren’t born in this country, and then you have the destruction of free elections — and we’re here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is the difference between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump?” Deutsch added. “I’m not saying there’s a Holocaust, but when you look at the tactics, and that is where we are right now. As we are heading 39 days from election, this is where we have, and we still have people chanting.”

Deutsch then called on his fellow Jews to reject Trump before it’s too late.

“On a personal level, and I, for a second, want to talk to my Jewish friends who are voting for Donald Trump,” Deutsch said. “How dare you? How dare you, with what our people have gone through in history, and you see a man who is a dictator, and once you give a man absolute power, he is [capable] of anything.”

“If you are a Jew in this country and you are supporting Donald Trump, you are not looking back at our history,” he added, “and you are blind and you are walking like a lemming off a cliff. It is time to wake up. I’m sorry, this is where we are. There is no difference from what Donald Trump is preaching, from what Adolf Hitler preached in the early ’30s. Let’s just say it once and for all.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch compares Trump to Hitler: ‘Let’s just say it once and for all’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

MSNBC's Donny Deutsch compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler -- and urged the president's Jewish supporters to "wake up."

The president's rally Tuesday night in Pennsylvania set off alarm bells on the "Morning Joe" set, and Deutsch came out and said what the other panelists were hinting at.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

They ‘just want to watch the world burn’: Psychological analysis reveals 14 key traits that explain Trump supporters

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

As he himself said even before he won the presidential election in 2016, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” Unfortunately for the American people, this wild-sounding claim appears to be truer than not, at least for the majority of his supporters, and that is something that should disturb us. It should also motivate us to explore the science underlying such peculiar human behavior, so we can learn from it, and potentially inoculate against it.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Chaos at Trump White House as impending staff shake-ups revealed ahead of election

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

The Trump administration is wreaking havoc again with its latest shake-up within government agencies as the White House says it’s preparing for President Donald Trump to be re-elected.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sent out an email to administration officials on Monday. According to Axios, Meadows explained the impending changes.

“To prepare for the upcoming transition, I’ve asked John McEntee to look at replacing the White House Liaisons (WHLs) at many of your agencies. John will be working with outgoing liaisons to explore other opportunities,” Meadows said. “As you know, WHLs are senior-level staff responsible for managing the political appointee portfolio. The WHLs serve as a contact for the White House within each agency, rather than as the agency’s contact back to the White House and therefore these selections are at the discretion of the White House.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE