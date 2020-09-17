Quantcast
MSNBC’s Mika issues ‘ominous’ warning about Trump and Barr: ‘They’re building up to something nefarious’

Published

1 min ago

on

Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski is worried Attorney General William Barr was up to something “nefarious” ahead of November’s election.

The attorney general made news Wednesday by urging U.S. attorneys to prosecute some protesters for sedition, musing about the arrest of Seattle’s mayor and comparing coronavirus lockdown measures to slavery, and the “Morning Joe” co-host was appalled.

“It’s becoming ominous, the direction this is going to as we head into the election,” Brzezinski said. “There is a failure in leadership as it pertains to the coronavirus. If you listen to the [Bob] Woodward tapes, Trump’s voice himself, there are basic truths and we have people following this president who are believing his lies and running with them literally through stores. There are also people covering this president who are going along with these lies, so there’s a segment of the population who doesn’t even know basic truths. We have a huge problem here.”

“I’m worried that they’re building up to something nefarious here,” she added later in the segment.


