Nicolle Wallace says Trump’s attacks on granddaughter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will ‘repel suburban women’

During her Monday political panel discussion, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace blasted President Donald Trump for his allegation that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s granddaughter lied about a dying request.

Trump, who first stated the lie on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, repeated the claim before leaving on a campaign jaunt Monday afternoon alleging that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) or Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were likely the ones who really said it.

Justice Ginsburg made the request in a conversation to her granddaughter Clara, NPR’s Nina Totenberg said. The room was also filled with family and her doctor at the time. It wasn’t the political plot that Trump thinks it is, she genuinely didn’t see him as the right person to appoint her successor.

“I also think that Donald Trump’s low points, and it’s hard to find them because the whole presidency is so low, but if you go subterranean, it’s always around the loss of an American treasure,” said Wallace. “Barbara Bush, John McCain, George H.W. Bush. He always acts like the kind of person that wouldn’t get invited to the funerals of the aforementioned American treasures who have died during this presidency. And he was at it again. I mean, just couldn’t resist the temptation to attack the granddaughter of Justice Ginsburg and say that’s a lie — like everyone lies like he does. He’s a pathological liar, so it just rolled off the tongue.”

She noted that it’s a moment when people are talking about her legacy and remembering her great life and the kind of trailblazer she was for women.

“Any woman that has a job in some way or another stands on her shoulders,” said Wallace. “And that he had to dismiss and treat with disdain the story from her granddaughter, I think, is just repelling the very voters he seems to tweet toward every day: suburban women.”

Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele agreed, saying that it was a “repellent moment” whether one agrees with her jurisprudence or not.

“Whether you agree with her politics or not, you have to acknowledge what she meant to so many, particularly young women, daughters out there, young girls who are looking for role models, you know, along with their mothers and grandmothers, to know her story and understand what it took for her to just do the everyday thing, let alone the extraordinary thing of getting to the Supreme Court,” said Steele. “So, Trump comes on and in that very solemn moment, where he could share in the empathy and the pain of the country, he’s like, ‘Well, her granddaughter is probably lying. Sounds like something that Chuck Schumer would have said.'”

Steele said that it was a moment that reminded him of why he’s voting against Trump. “Because he doesn’t care.”

“He doesn’t understand even in a moment as solemn and as quiet as this, he’s got to bring a loud ugly noise into the room,” Steele continued. “And at some point, America has to say I’ve got a headache and it’s you.”

