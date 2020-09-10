‘Not even playing tic-tac-toe’: George Conway mocks Trump’s intellect in new documentary film

Conservative attorney George Conway, who stepped back from public life last month — along with his wife, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, — says Trump’s “mind is so jumbled with lies, distortions and fantasies that even he can’t tell them apart when he speaks,” according to a new report at the Huffington Post.

In a new clip from the documentary film “Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump,” the Lincoln Project member explains why Trump still garners support among the right wing — and that the president has started to believe his own lies are true.

“He actually believes some of this insanity that comes out of his mouth. Not only is there no filter, there’s nothing up there. There’s nothing up there that represents any version of reality or sensible thought.”

Conway also mocks the president’s intellect.

“Being president, you actually have to play multi-dimensional chess,” Conway said. “He’s not even playing tic-tac-toe.”