Quantcast
Connect with us

Peter Strzok questions Trump’s hidden assets not found in bombshell report — and if he’s compromised because of it

Published

5 mins ago

on

Peter Strzok (MSNBC)

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok sounded the alarm about the recent revelations in the New York Times exposé on President Donald Trump’s taxes. According to him, there should be a counterintelligence investigation into Trump’s finances and how they coincide with foreign policies that make no sense for the United States.

Speaking with former FBI deputy Frank Figliuzzi and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, Strzok called the Times report a “roadmap” for the ways in which Trump could be compromised by hostile powers. It could also explain Trump’s issues he has with the intelligence community, who would know about any deals he may have made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Part of the concern of any counterintelligence professional is looking for these hidden financial entanglements,” the Trump foe explained. “And watching and having done that over six different administrations, every foreign country is trying to use money to get leverage and influence on any given presidency. What the information in The New York Times reports out of those tax records, the breadth and volume of that monetary back and forth is stunning. It’s simply unprecedented [of] in any president in modern history. So, if you look at the ways that can be used to, as leverage over Trump, you have to think of this first and foremost as a national security issue. yes, this is a financial issue, but first and foremost, the ways that it can be used to impact the national security of the United States, by the way, can be used against Trump is unprecedented and is deeply concerning.”

When it comes to links between Trump and Russia and the investigation that Strzok worked on, this seems different than the financial concerns of the Trump Organization.

“What we’re seeing, what I understand that the New York Times saw were overt records,” explained Strzok. These are things used in accounting and in filings with the IRS. What this isn’t is anything that’s hidden or, you know, intended to remain off the books. And, of course, that’s the environment where most foreign intelligence services, certainly sophisticated ones, are going to try to operate. So, I wouldn’t expect to see necessarily, without getting into any sort of classified detail or investigative detail, I think it is reasonable to assume that many countries are well capable of placing money into Trump or his interests around him in a way that doesn’t show up on the books, that isn’t going to show up on filing with the IRS. So, the absence of that information doesn’t surprise me, but that is very much something I would expect to see had that counterintelligence investigation taken place.”

Wallace mentioned a few bizarre international things that simply don’t make sense. For example, she cited Trump’s response to the slaughter and dismemberment of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. Trump toed the line coming from the Saudi Crown Prince. In John Bolton’s book, he alleges that Trump was so concerned about Turkey that he called Attorney General Bill Barr and the same has happened with China. Wallace wondered if Trump has some kind of “side hustle” going on.

“I do,” Strzok said flatly. “I think largely, many of these decisions are driven by personal business interests. And the most important thing is, they’re being driven in a way that’s hidden. And because they’re hidden from the American people, that is precisely what gives these foreign nations leverage over them. So, again, that New York Times data, it talks not just about Russia, it talks about Turkey, about the Philippines it talks about Azerbaijan and Dubai. And the concerning thing is until yesterday, none of those transactions were known. So, each and every one of those hidden transactions, those hidden payments provide a leverage point for the foreign nations to use over the president and really go a long way to explaining, as you said, some of these just absolutely nonsensical decisions that don’t have any benefit to U.S. national security.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full conversation below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Peter Strzok questions Trump’s hidden assets not found in bombshell report — and if he’s compromised because of it

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok sounded the alarm about the recent revelations in the New York Times expose on President Donald Trump's taxes. According to him, there should be a counterintelligence investigation into Trump's finances and how they coincide with foreign policies that make no sense for the United States.

Speaking with former FBI deputy Frank Figliuzzi and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, Strzok called the Times exposé a "roadmap" for the ways in which Trump could be compromised by hostile powers. It could also explain Trump's issues he has with the intelligence community, who would know about any deals he may have made.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s screwed’: Ex-FBI agent says Trump is invoking the 5th Amendment by not releasing his taxes

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

The former head of counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation offered his analysis of the bombshell revelations reported by The New York Times after the newspaper obtained President Donald Trump's tax returns.

Frank Figliuzzi was interviewed Monday by "Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace, who discussed all the red flags that the Trump family could be compromised due to their financial dealings.

"Look, you've just discussed the fact that Ivanka [Trump] is now wrapped up in this, because she's been claimed as a business expense for her consulting compensation -- while she's an employee of the Trump Organization. So they're exposed in this," Figliuzzi noted. "And it might be part of why we saw so many concerns about Jared Kushner getting a security clearance."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican whines about IRS audit of Trump taking so long — but he is the one who could request the details

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) whined that he can't understand why the audit into President Donald Trump seems to be taking so long.

“The thought that comes to my mind is, how come it’s taking the IRS so long to get the audits done? I am concerned that the IRS is not getting their work done," the senator said.

https://twitter.com/AndrewDesiderio/status/1310657284779970560

Grassley is the chair of two different committees that could request the president's tax documents from the IRS to investigate exactly what he seems so concerned about. He is both Chair of the Joint Committee on Taxation and also Senate Finance Committee.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE