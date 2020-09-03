‘This set off alarm bells’: Ex-Ted Cruz spokeswoman pinpoints the scariest part of Bill Barr’s CNN interview
Conservative Amanda Carpenter, a former spokeswoman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), found herself greatly alarmed by Attorney General Bill Barr’s interview this week with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
In particular, Carpenter found herself shocked by Barr claiming that some foreign country would send in “thousands of fake ballots” to alter the outcome of the 2020 election — even as he admitted he had no evidence at all for such a scheme.
“More than anything in the interview, this set off alarm bells in my mind,” she wrote on Twitter. “Loud ones. Let me tell you why. Trump has said the election will be rigged. He has cast aspersions over mail-in ballots. And now the AG is suggesting foreign interference w mail in ballots. While the Admin refuses to provide oral briefings about election interference to Congress.”
Carpenter speculates that Barr is raising the phantom fear of China delivering fraudulent ballots as a way to challenge the validity of mail-in ballots and keep President Donald Trump in the White House.
“So whattya think Trump and friends are angling to do here,” she concluded. “You don’t need a crystal ball to see it. Blame China for rigging mail-in ballots somehow against Trump. Keep your eyes open people.”
2020 Election
‘Trump is showing us his playbook’: The president tips his hand on the plan to exploit the ‘red mirage’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning openly embraced a theory put forth by analysts earlier this week that he would try to misdirect the American people on election night by claiming a "landslide" victory that doesn't exist—leading grassroots organizers to begin planning for a chaotic post-election period during which the president is liable to claim that the counting of mail-in ballots is evidence of cheating by the Democratic Party.
While getting the details and implications of the story exactly backward, Trump tweeted the phrase "Rigged election?" along with a link to an article at right-wing website The National Pulse, titled "WARNING: Democrat Data Firm Admits ‘Incredible’ Trump Landslide Will Be Flipped By Mail-In Votes Emerging A Week After Election Day."
2020 Election
‘A fiasco is clearly foreseeable’: USPS watchdog probe found 1 million primary ballots likely delivered too late to count
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called the findings "more powerful proof that resources and reform are vital right away to prevent serious election mail delays and voting suppression."
The U.S. Postal Service's internal watchdog issued in a report this week detailing a number of concerns about how prepared the service is for the upcoming November elections in which a record number of Americans are expected to vote by mail, with one Democratic lawmaker seizing the findings as further evidence of the need for reforms "to prevent serious election mail delays and voting suppression."
2020 Election
BUSTED: Obama calls out GOP candidate for falsely implying he has his support in tight California race
A Republican candidate in Fresno, California, has released an advertisement touting his work with Barack Obama. But, according to the Fresno Bee, the former president says the candidate, David Valadao, does not have his support.
Valadao is currently running to retake his former House seat against Democratic incumbent Rep. TJ Cox. A recent advertisement released by Valadao's campaign states: “An independent problem solver, (Valadao) worked with President Obama to bring more water to the Central Valley, made health care more accessible, and stood up to his own party to reform immigration and protect Dreamers.”