‘This set off alarm bells’: Ex-Ted Cruz spokeswoman pinpoints the scariest part of Bill Barr’s CNN interview

Conservative Amanda Carpenter, a former spokeswoman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), found herself greatly alarmed by Attorney General Bill Barr’s interview this week with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

In particular, Carpenter found herself shocked by Barr claiming that some foreign country would send in “thousands of fake ballots” to alter the outcome of the 2020 election — even as he admitted he had no evidence at all for such a scheme.

“More than anything in the interview, this set off alarm bells in my mind,” she wrote on Twitter. “Loud ones. Let me tell you why. Trump has said the election will be rigged. He has cast aspersions over mail-in ballots. And now the AG is suggesting foreign interference w mail in ballots. While the Admin refuses to provide oral briefings about election interference to Congress.”

Carpenter speculates that Barr is raising the phantom fear of China delivering fraudulent ballots as a way to challenge the validity of mail-in ballots and keep President Donald Trump in the White House.

“So whattya think Trump and friends are angling to do here,” she concluded. “You don’t need a crystal ball to see it. Blame China for rigging mail-in ballots somehow against Trump. Keep your eyes open people.”