Trump administration will ban TikTok and WeChat this weekend: Commerce Dept

The U.S. Commerce Department will ban Americans from downloading the Chinese owned apps TikTok and WeChat on Sunday, according to three officials.

The department’s order is intended to “deplatform” the apps in the U.S. and prohibit Apple, Google and other companies from offering the apps on any platform “that can be reached from within the United States,” reported Reuters.

The ban could be rescinded before it goes into effect late Sunday as TikTok owner ByteDance tries to finalize a deal with Oracle to create a new company intended to address U.S. concerns over the security of user data.

The Commerce Department will not pressure U.S. users to remove the apps or stop using them, but the ban will stop updates or new downloads.