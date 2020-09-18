Quantcast
Trump administration will ban TikTok and WeChat this weekend: Commerce Dept

Published

2 hours ago

on

TikTok Logo and Donald Trump (JIM WATSON AFP)

The U.S. Commerce Department will ban Americans from downloading the Chinese owned apps TikTok and WeChat on Sunday, according to three officials.

The department’s order is intended to “deplatform” the apps in the U.S. and prohibit Apple, Google and other companies from offering the apps on any platform “that can be reached from within the United States,” reported Reuters.

The ban could be rescinded before it goes into effect late Sunday as TikTok owner ByteDance tries to finalize a deal with Oracle to create a new company intended to address U.S. concerns over the security of user data.

The Commerce Department will not pressure U.S. users to remove the apps or stop using them, but the ban will stop updates or new downloads.


Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Idiot’ Trump is more and more ‘out of it’ as COVID-19 death toll cracks 200,000: columnist

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Calling the president of the United States an "idiot," longtime political observer Michael Tomasky admitted he was appalled by Donald Trump for not only downplaying the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic but also for praising his own leadership during the national health crisis that is set to pass 200,000 deaths within days.

In his column for the Daily Beast, Tomasky pointed to comments the president made during a town hall on ABC about the pandemic that he claims showed the president wants nothing more than to move on from talking about those who have died, calling Trump an "embarrassment" to himself.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

REVEALED: Trump to announce billions in aid to Puerto Rico in desperate attempt to win Florida

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday will announce a multi-billion dollar federal aid package for Puerto Rico, with most of the funds to be used to rebuild the U.S. territory's power grid, devastated by hurricanes that attack the island every year.

The desperately needed assistance comes after Trump has spent his entire tenure in office attacking Puerto Rico, its leaders, and complaining repeatedly about congressionally-approved funds for the overlooked island. Recently it was revealed he wanted to sell Puerto Rico, after the 2017 Hurricane Maria that took the lives of 3059 people, and did nearly $92 billion in damage.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Racist goes berserk when Muslim asks him to keep aggressive dog on a leash

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

A Pennsylvania man attacked his Muslim neighbor in a dispute over his aggressive dog.

Farrukh Abbas said he was walking through his apartment complex Sept. 7 in Upper Merion Township when a neighbor's dog ran up to him barking and growling, and he asked the owner to put the animal on a leash after it tried to attack him twice, reported WPVI-TV.

That's when the man, identified later as William Butler, started swearing at Abbas and telling him to go back to his country.

"Abusing, slurring, then he started using the racist remarks," Abbas said.

Continue Reading
 
 