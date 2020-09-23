Quantcast
Trump bashed for ‘cruel and sad’ attack on Cindy McCain: ‘Truly no bottom to your disgusting piggery’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House (screengrab)

President Donald Trump bashed Sen. John McCain’s widow for endorsing his rival Joe Biden, and his attack flopped.

Cindy McCain appeared on various TV news programs to announce that she’ll endorse the president’s Democratic challenger, and Trump insisted he barely knew the Republican senator’s widow.

Other Twitter users let him have it.

