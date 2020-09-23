Trump bashed for ‘cruel and sad’ attack on Cindy McCain: ‘Truly no bottom to your disgusting piggery’

President Donald Trump bashed Sen. John McCain’s widow for endorsing his rival Joe Biden, and his attack flopped.

Cindy McCain appeared on various TV news programs to announce that she’ll endorse the president’s Democratic challenger, and Trump insisted he barely knew the Republican senator’s widow.

I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request. Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020

Other Twitter users let him have it.

Trump gets his first good poll out of Arizona in ages, and he takes time out of his morning to target the widow of the state’s beloved senator/war hero. https://t.co/Y0NQtTkiaa — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) September 23, 2020

Bashing Cindy McCain will play really well in the suburbs and with military families. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) September 23, 2020

As always, doubling down on the wrong things — Luke (@ElijahLukeH) September 23, 2020

It breaks my heart to continue seeing tweets such as this from someone who should be leading America. There is no reason to tweet this. It’s just cruel and sad. — Jan Hale (@JanHale19) September 23, 2020

We have the smallest of people running the only super power in the world. — Ross Yehia (@RossYehia) September 23, 2020

Once again, the gravity of the office has tempered your comments. — Friend of dogs and some people. (@ArchCityMe) September 23, 2020

Charming as always… — lizanne (@lizanne696) September 23, 2020

The worse thinks about this tweet is that in one hour 20k cultists endorsed it. — Nick Greco (@NickGreco25) September 23, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the President of the United States of America, apparently. — fy_teigr #BLM 🇪🇺 Revolt, Remove, Remain, Rebuild (@fy_teigr) September 23, 2020

The man had more character in his pinky finger then you do in your entire big mac stuffed body. — Jay Southwood (@southofthewoods) September 23, 2020

There is truly no bottom to your disgusting piggery… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 23, 2020

Go back to bed. Don't do this. pic.twitter.com/ogDfXEOTCW — Nell (@Nell7619) September 23, 2020