Trump says it would be an ‘insult’ if Kamala Harris were the first female president

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during a rally held in violation of North Carolina’s COVID-19 regulations.

“Nobody likes her,” Trump claimed.

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Harris has a 45.9% favorability rating average with only 41.3% unfavorable, giving her a 4.6% net favorablity rating. Trump only has a 452% favorablility rating average, with 55.3% unfavorable, giving him a negative 13.3% net favorability rating.

“She could never be the first woman president. That would be an insult to our country,” Trump argued.

Trump on Kamala Harris: Nobody likes her. She could never be the first woman president. That would be an insult to our country pic.twitter.com/x08kESAjoY — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 8, 2020

Trump then repeatedly mispronounced her name, which sounds like “comma-la.”

Trump mispronounces Kamala Harris's name, which he repeats numerous times like it's an incantation or something pic.twitter.com/CUtgyKe8QW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2020