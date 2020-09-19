Trump threatens to call off 2020 election with executive order saying Biden can’t serve as president

With polls showing President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign, the incumbent appears nervous that he might lose a fair vote.

At a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday, Trump spoke for over 90 minutes.

In addition to vowing he will “fill” the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and accusations that Biden has performance-enhancing drugs injected in his ass, Trump threatened to call off the election by banning Biden from running.

“You can’t have this guy as your president,” Trump argued.

“You can’t have — maybe I’ll sign an executive order, you cannot have him as your president,” Trump argued as his supporters cheered.