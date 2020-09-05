Trump’s future now at the mercy of Mattis and Kelly if they speak out on ‘loser’ comments: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, former Republican Matt Lewis said Donald Trump’s re-election campaign might survive the fallout from his comments about captured and killed American military personnel, where he called them “losers” and ‘suckers,” unless Generals James Mattis and John Kelly decide to go public and reveal what they heard.
As Lewis — who left the GOP due to Trump — notes, the president has survived a multitude of scandals starting back to before he was elected but the disparagement of the troops may be a bridge too far for even his most ardent supporters who consider themselves patriotic Americans.
Writing, “In a sane world, this revelation, on its face, would be devastating for Trump’s re-election chances,” Lewis points out, “the sad truth is that no revelation will matter to conservatives who have already rationalized their Trump support for a variety of reasons, including the premise that this is a tribalistic world and Trump might be a sonofabitch, but he’s our sonofabitch.”
However, he notes, his former secretary of defense and White House chief of staff could set the president’s re-election drive back on its heels in such a way that it may never recover.
“For this report to do more than just mess up a single news cycle for Trump, here’s what should happen: General James Mattis (Trump’s former Secretary of Defense) and General John Kelly (Trump’s former Chief of Staff) should both record commercials that warn Americans about the real Trump,” he suggested. “For this to have maximum potential, it has to be done just right. It has to be them looking in the camera or at an interviewer. It has to reveal new information. It has to connect emotionally. The message can’t be ‘Trump is bad,’ it has to include ‘He’s unfit to be president—and here’s why that matters to you.’ And—maybe most importantly—it has to drop just before the election.”
While questioning whether the two retired generals would agree to come forward in such a manner, the conservative columnist stated that, should it happen, the president might never recover.
“If these allegations are true (and based on everything we know, I’m assuming they are), then Mattis and Kelly will have first-hand knowledge of the details. In that case, it would be their patriotic duty to accept this mission. This would take courage, but isn’t that their whole raison d’être?” he wrote. “The least they can do is make sure Americans know the truth before deciding whether to re-elect a man who (allegedly) calls our heroes ‘suckers.'”
‘We will WIN’: Trump launches new attack on ‘vicious’ John McCain and The Atlantic
Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter by launching a broadside at the reporter who exposed his "losers" and "suckers" comments about U.S. military dead as well as taking a shot at the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).
With the White House reeling from the report in The Atlantic, the president is once again lashing out at the report that may have driven a wedge between him and his supporters in the military.
According to the president, "You work so hard for the military, from completely rebuilding a depleted mess that was left by OBiden, to fixing a broken V.A. and fighting for large scale military pay raises, and then a slimeball reporter, maybe working with disgruntled people, makes up such a horrible charge," he wrote before adding, "This reminds me of the Dirty Dossier, which was pushed hard by John McCain, & then with a thud turned out to be a total fraud. So many other scams also. The Radical Far Left is VICIOUS, they will do or say anything to win. But they won’t, we will WIN, & have four great years!"
Donald Trump dreams of a new civil war — fought by buffoons
Donald Trump is surrounded by suckers and losers. Every night when he goes to bed in the White House, they're all around him. There is a hillside full of "losers" a couple of miles away across the Potomac River, buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The names of 58,000 "losers" are engraved into the black marble wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial only a mile away down Constitution Avenue.
There are memorials to more suckers and losers on the Mall. The Korean War Memorial is just across the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial. It pays homage to the 36,000 "losers" and "suckers" who died and the tens of thousands more who served in that conflict. The World War II Memorial is a short distance away, just off 17th Street, not far from the South Lawn of the White House where Trump spoke on the last night of his convention last week. The World War II memorial commemorates the 405,000 "losers" who gave their lives in the fight against Nazism and the millions more who served that cause.
‘Hopelessly corrupt’ Trump is a national security threat: Ex-FBI agent at center of Russia probe
In a new book coming out from an ex-FBI agent who was at the center of the government's probe of Donald Trump's campaign and its relationship with the Russians, the president is steeped in corruption and represents a national security threat to the U.S.
According to former senior F.B.I. agent Peter Strzok's book "Compromised," excerpted by the New York Times, "Mr. Strzok concludes that Mr. Trump is hopelessly corrupt and a national security threat" with the agent writing that the investigation into the president actions demonstrated Trump's “...willingness to accept political assistance from an opponent like Russia — and, it follows, his willingness to subvert everything America stands for.”