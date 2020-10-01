Quantcast
‘Abuse towards women’ is a ‘feature’ of being in Trump’s inner circle: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Fort Lauderdale Police Department bodycam footage of Brad Parscale. (screengrab).

Candice Parscale, the wife of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, alleged over the weekend that he had physically abused her shortly before he barricaded himself in a room armed with multiple guns and threatened to hurt himself.

Although Parscale has since walked back the allegations of abuse, she is far from the only woman who has in the past alleged abuse by a member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

As Daily Beast columnist Molly Jong-Fast documents, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, former White House aide Rob Porter, and current Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller have all been accused of abusing women in one form or another.

The case of Miller is particularly grotesque, writes Jong-Fast, because he was actually re-hired by the president even after particularly horrific allegations of abuse came to light.

“You’ll remember Jason Miller as the guy who impregnated A.J. Delgado during his own wife’s pregnancy and then told her she couldn’t be seen ‘waddling around the White House pregnant,'” she writes. “In a deposition, Miller also confessed to ‘other indiscretions,’ including visiting ‘Asian themed’ massage parlors… There are also allegations that Miller is hiding his income so that he doesn’t have to pay $3,167 a month in child support.”

All of this leads Jong-Fast to conclude that violence against women is just seen as the price of doing business with the president.

“The misogyny, the violence, the abuse toward women aren’t a bug in Trumpworld, they’re a feature,” she writes. “It’s not a coincidence that men keep abusing their wives in Trumpworld; it’s the brand, it’s the way they operate.”

More than half of Americans at risk of shutoffs as economic crisis causes utility bills to pile up

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that more than half of Americans are at risk of water, power, or gas shutoffs as unpaid utility bills pile up from the economic crisis — and emergency protections put in place by states begin to lapse.

"At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many states acted quickly to ensure their residents would not lose their power or other utilities if their jobs or wages were slashed," reported Tony Romm. "Now, however, only 21 states and the District of Columbia still have such disconnection bans in place. That leaves roughly 179 million Americans at risk of losing service even as the economy continues sputtering, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association, which is tracking the moratoria. Millions more in nine other states are set to lose their protections starting Thursday and throughout the fall, the group found."

REVEALED: Jared Kushner co-owns real estate company that could profit from coronavirus

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

When the reality of the coronavirus first hit U.S. headlines, President Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, put together a secretive "shadow task force" drawn from the private sector and handed out government contracts for medical equipment -- acting on his belief that "free markets" would solve the pandemic, not government. But according to a report from Mother Jones, "Kushner owns a large stake in a real estate company now poised to make money off the economic distress caused by the pandemic that Trump has been unable to tame."

Trump supporters swallow voter fraud claims for one very simple reason: NYT reporter

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

One of the reasons President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about voter fraud resonate with his supporters is they simply don't know anyone who's voting for Joe Biden.

New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters interviewed Trump supporters around the country who are sure Democrats can't win without cheating, and he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that was setting up a dangerous dynamic for the post-election period.

"Because of the geographical separation that people have from one another of different political views, often, these days, they don't know anybody who is not voting for Trump," Peters said. "So on Election Day or election week, whenever we know who the winner of the presidential election is, if it's not Donald Trump, there's a sizable chunk of people who are going to say, 'How is this possible? I don't know anyone who is voting for Biden.'"

