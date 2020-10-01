‘Abuse towards women’ is a ‘feature’ of being in Trump’s inner circle: columnist

Candice Parscale, the wife of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, alleged over the weekend that he had physically abused her shortly before he barricaded himself in a room armed with multiple guns and threatened to hurt himself.

Although Parscale has since walked back the allegations of abuse, she is far from the only woman who has in the past alleged abuse by a member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

As Daily Beast columnist Molly Jong-Fast documents, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, former White House aide Rob Porter, and current Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller have all been accused of abusing women in one form or another.

The case of Miller is particularly grotesque, writes Jong-Fast, because he was actually re-hired by the president even after particularly horrific allegations of abuse came to light.

“You’ll remember Jason Miller as the guy who impregnated A.J. Delgado during his own wife’s pregnancy and then told her she couldn’t be seen ‘waddling around the White House pregnant,'” she writes. “In a deposition, Miller also confessed to ‘other indiscretions,’ including visiting ‘Asian themed’ massage parlors… There are also allegations that Miller is hiding his income so that he doesn’t have to pay $3,167 a month in child support.”

All of this leads Jong-Fast to conclude that violence against women is just seen as the price of doing business with the president.

“The misogyny, the violence, the abuse toward women aren’t a bug in Trumpworld, they’re a feature,” she writes. “It’s not a coincidence that men keep abusing their wives in Trumpworld; it’s the brand, it’s the way they operate.”