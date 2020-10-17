BUSTED: Lindsey Graham-supporting PAC received massive $250,000 donation from Oracle founder as TikTok deal was closing
According to a report from the Verge, a PAC supporting the re-election of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is the fight for his political life, was gifted with a $250,000 donation from the founder of Oracle as the high profile sale of TikTok was being concluded.
Graham who is locked up in a tie with Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison has come up woefully short when it comes to donations and has taken to making appearances on Fox News to beg for financial support to hold onto his seat.
According to the report, FEC documents reveal that Oracle CEO Larry Ellison made the substantial contribution to the Security is Strength PAC on September 14th. Security is Strength has been linked to ads supporting the South Carolina Republican when he ran for president in 2016 as well as his current campaign.
The Verge reports, “It’s an unusually large donation for Ellison, who also donated $5,200 to Graham’s Majority Fund in January. The timing of the larger donation is also remarkable, coming mere hours after Oracle officially announced that it had been chosen as TikTok’s technology partner for its US operations, beating out Microsoft in a high-profile bidding process to save the popular video app.”
The TikTok sale came about due to pressure from President Donald Trump with report noting, “Sen. Graham was reportedly pivotal in arranging the deal, although it’s unclear if he had any influence over the specific companies involved.”
The Verge also reports that, in August, Graham stated, “Let Microsoft or somebody buy it, put it in American hands and allow the platform to survive and thrive because so many people enjoy it,” before adding, “If TikTok is saved, you can thank me.”
A spokesperson for Graham stated the senator and his campaign have no direct relationship with the PAC, saying in a statement, “By law, we have no affiliation with them. They’re a completely separate and independent operation.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump is ‘going to get absolutely crushed’: GOP campaign consultant paints grim portrait of president’s future
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon with host Alex Witt, noted Republican campaign consultant Stuart Stevens left no doubt about what he thinks is going to happen on election day, saying Donald Trump is going to "get crushed" and former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president.
According to Stevens, the overwhelming reasons to vote against Trump have piled up to such a point that there is little the president can do to erase them from voters' minds with just over two weeks to go.
Pointing out the circumstances of the 2020 election are completely different than 2016 when Trump surprisingly won, Stevens stated, "The last race [Hillary] Clinton was a functional incumbent; Donald Trump, the outsider. Now, of course, becoming the president, he's the incumbent."
2020 Election
Biden-Harris not quite all-in in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — On MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday night, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris revealed that she was about to launch an in-person campaign swing across some crucial electoral terrain.“I’m going to be in North Carolina and Ohio and Pennsylvania and, I think, Texas,” Harris said.Harris thought correctly. Texas was on her itinerary for this weekend, much to the delight of Texas Democrats, who would love for their state, in recent decades the cornerstone of the Republican electoral majority, to be viewed and treated by its national ticket as the biggest ba... (more…)
2020 Election
As Biden threatens in Georgia, Trump aims to turn out rural voters
MACON, Ga. — Racing to squeeze more support from heavily Republican rural areas, President Donald Trump promised a “red wave” would crush Democrats in November and touted his administration’s agricultural programs at an outdoor rally that underscored Georgia’s tight race for the White House.Throughout his Friday speech to more than 1,000 supporters packing a Macon airport, Trump said he had no doubt Georgia would remain in the GOP column in November, despite polls showing Joe Biden threatening to become the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.The president sprinkled his remarks with s... (more…)