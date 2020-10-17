BUSTED: Lindsey Graham-supporting PAC received massive $250,000 donation from Oracle founder as TikTok deal was closing

According to a report from the Verge, a PAC supporting the re-election of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is the fight for his political life, was gifted with a $250,000 donation from the founder of Oracle as the high profile sale of TikTok was being concluded.

Graham who is locked up in a tie with Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison has come up woefully short when it comes to donations and has taken to making appearances on Fox News to beg for financial support to hold onto his seat.

According to the report, FEC documents reveal that Oracle CEO Larry Ellison made the substantial contribution to the Security is Strength PAC on September 14th. Security is Strength has been linked to ads supporting the South Carolina Republican when he ran for president in 2016 as well as his current campaign.

The Verge reports, “It’s an unusually large donation for Ellison, who also donated $5,200 to Graham’s Majority Fund in January. The timing of the larger donation is also remarkable, coming mere hours after Oracle officially announced that it had been chosen as TikTok’s technology partner for its US operations, beating out Microsoft in a high-profile bidding process to save the popular video app.”

The TikTok sale came about due to pressure from President Donald Trump with report noting, “Sen. Graham was reportedly pivotal in arranging the deal, although it’s unclear if he had any influence over the specific companies involved.”

The Verge also reports that, in August, Graham stated, “Let Microsoft or somebody buy it, put it in American hands and allow the platform to survive and thrive because so many people enjoy it,” before adding, “If TikTok is saved, you can thank me.”

A spokesperson for Graham stated the senator and his campaign have no direct relationship with the PAC, saying in a statement, “By law, we have no affiliation with them. They’re a completely separate and independent operation.”

