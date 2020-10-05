CNN supercut shows how Trump has repeatedly mocked his opponents’ health

CNN’s John Avlon on Monday showed how President Donald Trump has repeatedly used his political opponents’ health as a weapon, such as when he openly mocked Hillary Clinton for coming down with pneumonia in 2016.

During his latest “Reality Check” segment, Avlon explained how the president in the past has not been concerned about politicizing others’ illness.

“We all wish the president and everyone infected by the White House COVID outbreak a speedy recovery,” he said. “But it’s a comic twist, because Trump has deployed the politics of sickness in this campaign and the last, trying to stir rumors that his democratic opponents were seriously ill.”

He then cut to a clip of Trump attacking Clinton for getting sick in 2016.

“Here’s a woman, she’s supposed to fight all of these different things and she can’t make it 15 feet to her car!” he said. “Give me a break.”

Avlon then notes that the president has tried to employ the same playbook against 2020 rival Joe Biden and has tried “to raise questions about biden’s mental fitness in speeches, ads, social media.”

However, he says that this ploy has failed so far this year, which has forced the president to baselessly allege Biden is taking performance-enhancing brain pills to beat him in debates.

Watch the video below.