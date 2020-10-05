CNN supercut shows how Trump has repeatedly mocked his opponents’ health

During his latest “Reality Check” segment, Avlon explained how the president in the past has not been concerned about politicizing others’ illness.
“We all wish the president and everyone infected by the White House COVID outbreak a speedy recovery,” he said. “But it’s a comic twist, because Trump has deployed the politics of sickness in this campaign and the last, trying to stir rumors that his democratic opponents were seriously ill.”
He then cut to a clip of Trump attacking Clinton for getting sick in 2016.
“Here’s a woman, she’s supposed to fight all of these different things and she can’t make it 15 feet to her car!” he said. “Give me a break.”
Avlon then notes that the president has tried to employ the same playbook against 2020 rival Joe Biden and has tried “to raise questions about biden’s mental fitness in speeches, ads, social media.”
However, he says that this ploy has failed so far this year, which has forced the president to baselessly allege Biden is taking performance-enhancing brain pills to beat him in debates.
Watch the video below.
With the 2020 election less than a month away, the Republican Party finds itself under a great deal of pressure. President Donald Trump has been hospitalized with COVID-19, a long list of his GOP allies have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, former Vice President Joe Biden is ahead in countless polls — although most of them have been in the single digits — and Republicans fear losing control of the U.S. Senate. Reporters Ryan Lizza and Daniel Lippman, in an October 5 article for Politico, describe the GOP as a party is feeling overwhelmed as it copes with multiple crises.
Trump campaign aide Erin Perrine on Monday suggested that President Donald Trump is a better leader than Democratic candidate Joe Biden because he has the "firsthand experience" of being infected with COVID-19.
While speaking to Fox News host Sandra Smith, Perrine pointed to Trump's joyride around Walter Reed Medical Center to wave at supporters as evidence of him continuing with a presidential schedule, which she said was "more rigorous" than Joe Biden's daily activities.
Smith wondered if the global pandemic will take the forefront in Trump's campaign now that the president has personally been infected with the disease.
Four years ago, almost to the day, Donald Trump was on the campaign trail mocking Hillary Clinton's bout of pneumonia and insisting that contracting such an illness rendered her too weak and unfit to be the president. The campaign ran what was called by some the nastiest political ad ever, called "Dangerous." It depicted Clinton as a doddering invalid who was so incapacitated she couldn't handle foreign policy and national security.