Desperate GOP senator to make joint appearance with notorious QAnon candidate

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is facing a tough election fight against conservative challenger Doug Collins, is now turning to an infamous QAnon supporter for help.

A press release from Loeffler’s campaign announced that the senator on Thursday would be making a joint appearance with Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon believer who also questioned whether a plane actually flew into the Pentagon on 9/11 and whether the 2017 massacre at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was a false flag operation set up to justify seizing Americans’ guns.

The press release only says that the duo will make “a major announcement,” although it gives no indication of what that announcement might be. It also describes Loeffler as a “political outsider,” despite the fact that she’s an appointed senator who is married to the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

Loeffler has been rushing to prove her conservative bonafides to the Georgia electorate, and earlier this year released an ad that favorably compared her record to that of the infamously bloodthirsty ruler Attila the Hun.

