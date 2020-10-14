Desperate GOP senator to make joint appearance with notorious QAnon candidate
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is facing a tough election fight against conservative challenger Doug Collins, is now turning to an infamous QAnon supporter for help.
A press release from Loeffler’s campaign announced that the senator on Thursday would be making a joint appearance with Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon believer who also questioned whether a plane actually flew into the Pentagon on 9/11 and whether the 2017 massacre at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was a false flag operation set up to justify seizing Americans’ guns.
The press release only says that the duo will make “a major announcement,” although it gives no indication of what that announcement might be. It also describes Loeffler as a “political outsider,” despite the fact that she’s an appointed senator who is married to the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.
Loeffler has been rushing to prove her conservative bonafides to the Georgia electorate, and earlier this year released an ad that favorably compared her record to that of the infamously bloodthirsty ruler Attila the Hun.
See the full press release below.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 14, 2020
2020 Election
‘What am I missing?’: Amy Coney Barrett unable to name five freedoms in First Amendment
Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday struggled to name the five freedoms that are protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
During her confirmation hearing, a Republican senator queried the Supreme Court nominee about her views on the First Amendment.
"What are the five freedoms of the First Amendment?" Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) asked.
"Speech, religion, press, assembly," Barrett replied, counting with her fingers. "I don't know. What am I missing?"
"Redress or protest," Sasse offered.
"OK," Barrett replied.
"Why is there one amendment that has these five freedoms clustered?" Sasse continued. "Why do they hang together?"
2020 Election
Trump headed for trouble — and not changing course
President Donald Trump is down in the polls, running out of time, and facing a resurgent coronavirus across the United States. Yet seemingly headed for defeat, he is doing nothing to change course.
Proud of his status as a non-politician who won the White House in his first shot, Trump brushes off polls ahead of November 3, preferring nostalgic reminiscences about his 2016 upset.
There's no question that he still has the raw energy on stage of the candidate who surprised everyone to beat Hillary Clinton.
This week he began a punishing cycle of rallies, his first since recovering from hospitalization for Covid-19 at the start of October.
2020 Election
‘Dripping sarcasm’: Lindsey Graham scrambles to clean up ‘good old days of segregation’ remark
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday sought to explain his earlier remarks referring to the "good old days of segregation."
Graham made the reference while questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
During a break in Barrett's confirmation hearing, Graham was asked about the remark.
"If anybody was listening to who I am and what I said, you know that it was with deep sarcasm that I suggested that I suggested that some legislative body would want to yearn for the good old days of segregation," the senator told reporters.