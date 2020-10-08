Floridians ask judge to declare Trump debating ‘a public nuisance’ so he doesn’t spread COVID

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second presidential debate will be a “virtual” town hall between President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.

But with Trump threatening to boycott the affair, a group of Miami-Dade residents have filed suit to have Trump declared “a public nuisance” to prevent him from visiting the state and possibly spreading COVID-19.

The lawsuit cites a Florida statute declaring a nuisance as anything that “tends to annoy the community [or] injure the health of the community.”

“The potential harm, if any, caused by canceling the townhall debate or not taking steps to ensure Plaintiff’s safety is vastly outweighed by the high risk of the continued, rapid spread of COVID-19,” the lawsuit reads.

Biden, for his part, said Tuesday that there should not be a debate if Trump is still positive for coronavirus.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Daniel Uhlfelder.