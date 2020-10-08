Floridians ask judge to declare Trump debating ‘a public nuisance’ so he doesn’t spread COVID
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second presidential debate will be a “virtual” town hall between President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.
But with Trump threatening to boycott the affair, a group of Miami-Dade residents have filed suit to have Trump declared “a public nuisance” to prevent him from visiting the state and possibly spreading COVID-19.
The lawsuit cites a Florida statute declaring a nuisance as anything that “tends to annoy the community [or] injure the health of the community.”
“The potential harm, if any, caused by canceling the townhall debate or not taking steps to ensure Plaintiff’s safety is vastly outweighed by the high risk of the continued, rapid spread of COVID-19,” the lawsuit reads.
Biden, for his part, said Tuesday that there should not be a debate if Trump is still positive for coronavirus.
The lawsuit was filed by attorney Daniel Uhlfelder.
2020 Election
Biden wins debate timeslot after Trump pulls out – ABC to host town hall without president
ABC News will host a town hall with former Vice President Joe Biden next week during the same timeslot as the second presidential debate was supposed to be held, after President Donald Trump very publicly announced he would not attend.
The Commission of Presidential Debates, citing Trump's recent coronavirus infection, announced next week's debate would be virtual, to prevent Trump from spreading the virus to others. Trump declared he would not "waste" his time by participating.
Here's Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director
As we said —one way or another, Joe Biden is taking questions from voters on October 15th! https://t.co/ZOah4a58Xe
2020 Election
Mike Pence abruptly cancels trip to vote early in Indiana — but spokesman claims ‘nobody’s sick’
Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a plan to travel to Indianapolis to vote early in the 2020 presidential election.
Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine was scheduled to be the print pool reporter and the trip and reports that planning was still underway within an hour of the cancelation.
Here's Nuzzi's thread on the breaking news:
Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence had been scheduled to travel to Indianapolis to cast their ballots by early voting. The trip had been on the books for at least 9 days. The White House provided NO EXPLANATION for Pence’s sudden change of plans.
2020 Election
Floridians ask judge to declare Trump debating ‘a public nuisance’ so he doesn’t spread COVID
The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second presidential debate will be a "virtual" town hall between President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.
But with Trump threatening to boycott the affair, a group of Miami-Dade residents have filed suit to have Trump declared "a public nuisance" to prevent him from visiting the state and possibly spreading COVID-19.