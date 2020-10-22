Quantcast
Connect with us

Here are the questions that caused Trump to walk out of his ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Lesley Stahl

Published

52 mins ago

on

Trump walks out of 60 minutes interview (Photo: Screen capture)

The reason President Donald Trump stormed out of a “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl was that she asked about the Michigan rally in which his supporters began chanting “lock her up” about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Trump held the rally over the weekend attacking her for not opening up the state back up when he wanted it.

“So you don’t want to lock her up?” Stahl asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s such a vicious thing you just said,” Trump claimed. “When did I say lock her up?”

Trump laughed when his audience chanted it and repeated the phrase. He then said that he hopes they “send her packing soon.”

“I never said lock up the governor of Michigan,” Trump disputed. “I would never say that. Why would I say that? Because she’s doing lockdowns.”

“You want to lock up the Bidens?” Stahl asked Trump.

“No, but they certainly should be looked at,” Trump said. Over the past several days he’s encouraged “lock him up” chants at rallies talking about the Biden family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want to lock up Obama?” Stahl asked.

“No, I don’t want to lock him up but he spied on my campaign,” Trump falsely claimed. “You know what that is? Do you know what they did? Do you know how horrible it is what they did? You don’t get it.”

Trump never told Stahl what the FBI proved was done by Obama or Biden, but he did bring in a special counsel to investigate it and Trump’s own Department of Justice hasn’t been able to find anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been totally verified, Lesley, but you’ll find out. It’s been totally verified,” Trump said, still not saying what specifically has been verified and by whom.

“You’ve all but said that Attorney General Barr should go after President Obama,” Stahl continued. “How would you feel if you lose if Biden goes after you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said that Biden likely will because he’s “dishonest” and that Barr has been “very nice” and that he’s ignored the “evidence.” He didn’t clarify what the evidence was.

“You know, I didn’t want to have this kind of interview,” Stahl then said.

“Yes, you did. Yes you did,” Trump said. “Well, you brought up a bunch of subjects that were inappropriately brought up. They were inappropriately brought up. Right from the beginning. No your first question was, ‘This is going to be tough questions.’ Well–”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re president. Don’t you think you think you should be accountable to the American people?” she asked.

“No, no, listen, your first statement to me, ‘This is going to be tough questions,'” Trump said. “Well, I don’t mind that. But when you set up the interview you didn’t say that.”

A staffer ultimately intervened and said that they only had about five more minutes, but Trump said that they were finished and walked out.

See the video below – about the last five minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here are the 5 biggest blunders Trump made during his train wreck Lesley Stahl interview

Published

1 min ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday released his long-awaited interview with "60 Minutes" journalist Lesley Stahl, and it did not go well for him.

During the 37-minute interview posted by the president, he made a number of blunders on topics ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to the state of the Affordable Care Act to the news media, which he frequently accused of being "corrupt."

Below are the biggest mistakes Trump made during his lengthy interview.

1.) Trump starts off the interview by telling Stahl that he doesn't want to deal with tough questions.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The most powerful Republican in Washington?’ McConnell’s steamrolling of Trump on stimulus signals a ‘shift’ for GOP

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Whatever happens on Tuesday, November 3 — whether President Donald Trump wins a second term or is defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden — one Republican who is likely to maintain his prominence in 2021, assuming he is reelected, is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Reporter Alexander Bolton, in an article published in The Hill on October 22, examines the Trump/McConnell relationship and a "possible future" for McConnell that "might no longer include President Trump."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Trump is in dire trouble’ — but reporters aren’t really covering his ‘overt desperation’

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump rails against what he perceives to be unfair media coverage, but the press is actually doing him a favor, according to some veteran political journalists.

Reporters have gotten less shy about calling out his demonstrable lies and remain willing to quote off-the-record advisers complaints about his imperious behavior, but some campaign veterans say they're letting him off the hook in one important way, reported Politico.

“You’re not seeing as much overt coverage of desperation quite in the same way as in the past," said Rick Berke, a New York Times political reporter. "People, after four years ago, feel like they were burned and want to leave open the possibility that he could do it again. So I think reporters are second-guessing themselves and each other in how they cover this race, and they’re being extra-cautious, and it’s understandable because they’re a little bit spooked.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE