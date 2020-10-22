Here are the questions that caused Trump to walk out of his ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Lesley Stahl

The reason President Donald Trump stormed out of a “60 Minutes” interview with Lesley Stahl was that she asked about the Michigan rally in which his supporters began chanting “lock her up” about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Trump held the rally over the weekend attacking her for not opening up the state back up when he wanted it.

“So you don’t want to lock her up?” Stahl asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s such a vicious thing you just said,” Trump claimed. “When did I say lock her up?”

Trump laughed when his audience chanted it and repeated the phrase. He then said that he hopes they “send her packing soon.”

“I never said lock up the governor of Michigan,” Trump disputed. “I would never say that. Why would I say that? Because she’s doing lockdowns.”

“You want to lock up the Bidens?” Stahl asked Trump.

“No, but they certainly should be looked at,” Trump said. Over the past several days he’s encouraged “lock him up” chants at rallies talking about the Biden family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want to lock up Obama?” Stahl asked.

“No, I don’t want to lock him up but he spied on my campaign,” Trump falsely claimed. “You know what that is? Do you know what they did? Do you know how horrible it is what they did? You don’t get it.”

Trump never told Stahl what the FBI proved was done by Obama or Biden, but he did bring in a special counsel to investigate it and Trump’s own Department of Justice hasn’t been able to find anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been totally verified, Lesley, but you’ll find out. It’s been totally verified,” Trump said, still not saying what specifically has been verified and by whom.

“You’ve all but said that Attorney General Barr should go after President Obama,” Stahl continued. “How would you feel if you lose if Biden goes after you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said that Biden likely will because he’s “dishonest” and that Barr has been “very nice” and that he’s ignored the “evidence.” He didn’t clarify what the evidence was.

“You know, I didn’t want to have this kind of interview,” Stahl then said.

“Yes, you did. Yes you did,” Trump said. “Well, you brought up a bunch of subjects that were inappropriately brought up. They were inappropriately brought up. Right from the beginning. No your first question was, ‘This is going to be tough questions.’ Well–”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re president. Don’t you think you think you should be accountable to the American people?” she asked.

“No, no, listen, your first statement to me, ‘This is going to be tough questions,'” Trump said. “Well, I don’t mind that. But when you set up the interview you didn’t say that.”

A staffer ultimately intervened and said that they only had about five more minutes, but Trump said that they were finished and walked out.

See the video below – about the last five minutes.