Ivanka celebratory wedding anniversary tweet flooded with reminders of Times Square billboards ripping couple over COVID
Ivanka Trump attempted to celebrate her wedding anniversary with Jared Kushner on Sunday afternoon with a tweet stating, “11 incredible years… with forever to go! Happy anniversary my love!” and it did not go well, coming on the weekend when she and her “love” became embroiled in a legal threat to go after the Lincoln Project over critical billboards of the couple currently on display in Times Square.
Twitter commenters couldn’t seem to let the moment pass without reminding the couple that they have become a national joke after their attorney threatened a lawsuit that was hilariously brushed aside by lawyers who said they would represent the Lincoln Project pro bono.
Needless to say, her feed with filled with pictures of the billboards as you can see below:
— Teresa Rentaria (@veganagainz) October 25, 2020
You’re trash. He’s trash.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 25, 2020
Look, couple from hell.
— Trump is a Domestic Terrorist (@rryancc) October 25, 2020
Forever in Prison is my hope for you both pic.twitter.com/f7J1uuCJBj
— 🍁🍂ɖɛɮɨ🍂🍁 (@Debik1025) October 25, 2020
Maybe 11 years to life… pic.twitter.com/8YNgNHXoxx
— Yvette with a Y (@radiochick841) October 25, 2020
Personally I think this picture captures your true essence the best. pic.twitter.com/s5FVb8MFjS
— Shannon is in FIGHT MODE (@Katpa73) October 25, 2020
Let’s all celebrate your anniversary by putting your names in lights in Times Square. Let’s get some pictures of you up there so everyone can enjoy the day with you!! pic.twitter.com/NEdxBF7zS6
— Katie Porter’s WhiteBoard (@OhOEvie) October 25, 2020
"Bless your heart" happy anniversary!
Breaking update, more than 224,000 dead.
224,000 dead, 200,000+lives could have been saved by just following competent protocol of real leaders in other countries.
Lives matter more than promoting beans for political favor! pic.twitter.com/noZpQctGu2
— Concerned Citizen (@Concern25695269) October 25, 2020
80,000 more Americans were diagnosed with coronavirus. Yesterday. So put this in the “nobody cares” department.
— howard gardos (@GardosHoward) October 25, 2020
You let people die! pic.twitter.com/LCTNm7bVqj
— Maya (@mayalovesfendi) October 25, 2020
I wasn’t able to celebrate my 10th as our trip was canceled … can you guess why?
— Gaetano Piccirilli (@witrespect) October 25, 2020
9 days until we never have to see Complicit Barbie and your demon spawn husband ever again. pic.twitter.com/o6gsATgmuQ
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 25, 2020
How many couples cannot celebrate their anniversaries because of sickness and death?
United States
Coronavirus Cases: 8,840,775
Deaths: 230,144
— Marianne Zirkle (@MarianneZirkle) October 25, 2020
How cute. Hey everyone! Make sure to check out the new billboards in Times Square! pic.twitter.com/qxpWddFDW6
— Dani (@Dani_L_Sage) October 25, 2020
lol you two ghouls wont be able to go anywhere in nyc for the rest of your lives pic.twitter.com/3DOOnHy6la
— Rob Gill 🗳 iwillvote.com (@vote4robgill) October 25, 2020
I'm sure they'll get yearly conjugal visits. Unless… Do they still shoot people for treason?
— Andrei Lazu (@ALLazu) October 25, 2020
Gross.
— Christine (@guelphgirlchris) October 25, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett confirmation will destroy the court’s ‘legitimacy’ for years to come: former Anthony Kennedy clerks
Jamie Crooks and Samir Deger-Sen are both lawyers who clerked for Justice Anthony Kennedy, a lifelong conservative appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan. Crooks and Deger-Sen are now urging the Senate not to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett or any nominee until after the presidential election. "Rushing through a confirmation with an election underway threatens the very legitimacy of the court," they wrote in a joint op-ed for The New York Times Sunday.
Black voters who sat out 2016 are ready to boot ‘ignorant’ Donald Trump ‘come hell or high water’: report
In 2016, “I didn’t like either of the candidates," said Jason Hooper of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Turns out, Hooper wasn't the only one with this perspective. According to Pew Research, Black voter turnout declined in 2016 for the first time in 20 years, down from 66.2 percent to 59.6 percent. Things are different this year, though. Washington Post-ABC News national polls conducted late last month and early this month found Biden leading Trump among African American likely voters, 92 percent to 8 percent. So if Black voters who stayed home four years ago turn out this year, Biden could swing back the states that Trump narrowly won against Hillary Clinton, no matter what happens with the White vote.