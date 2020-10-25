Quantcast
Ivanka celebratory wedding anniversary tweet flooded with reminders of Times Square billboards ripping couple over COVID

Ivanka Trump attempted to celebrate her wedding anniversary with Jared Kushner on Sunday afternoon with a tweet stating, “11 incredible years… with forever to go! Happy anniversary my love!” and it did not go well, coming on the weekend when she and her “love” became embroiled in a legal threat to go after the Lincoln Project over critical billboards of the couple currently on display in Times Square.

Twitter commenters couldn’t seem to let the moment pass without reminding the couple that they have become a national joke after their attorney threatened a lawsuit that was hilariously brushed aside by lawyers who said they would represent the Lincoln Project pro bono.

Needless to say, her feed with filled with pictures of the billboards as you can see below:

