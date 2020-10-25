Ivanka celebratory wedding anniversary tweet flooded with reminders of Times Square billboards ripping couple over COVID

Ivanka Trump attempted to celebrate her wedding anniversary with Jared Kushner on Sunday afternoon with a tweet stating, “11 incredible years… with forever to go! Happy anniversary my love!” and it did not go well, coming on the weekend when she and her “love” became embroiled in a legal threat to go after the Lincoln Project over critical billboards of the couple currently on display in Times Square.

Twitter commenters couldn’t seem to let the moment pass without reminding the couple that they have become a national joke after their attorney threatened a lawsuit that was hilariously brushed aside by lawyers who said they would represent the Lincoln Project pro bono.

Needless to say, her feed with filled with pictures of the billboards as you can see below:

You’re trash. He’s trash. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 25, 2020

Look, couple from hell. — Trump is a Domestic Terrorist (@rryancc) October 25, 2020

Forever in Prison is my hope for you both pic.twitter.com/f7J1uuCJBj — 🍁🍂ɖɛɮɨ🍂🍁 (@Debik1025) October 25, 2020

Maybe 11 years to life… pic.twitter.com/8YNgNHXoxx — Yvette with a Y (@radiochick841) October 25, 2020

Personally I think this picture captures your true essence the best. pic.twitter.com/s5FVb8MFjS — Shannon is in FIGHT MODE (@Katpa73) October 25, 2020

Let’s all celebrate your anniversary by putting your names in lights in Times Square. Let’s get some pictures of you up there so everyone can enjoy the day with you!! pic.twitter.com/NEdxBF7zS6 — Katie Porter’s WhiteBoard (@OhOEvie) October 25, 2020

"Bless your heart" happy anniversary! Breaking update, more than 224,000 dead. 224,000 dead, 200,000+lives could have been saved by just following competent protocol of real leaders in other countries. Lives matter more than promoting beans for political favor! pic.twitter.com/noZpQctGu2 — Concerned Citizen (@Concern25695269) October 25, 2020

80,000 more Americans were diagnosed with coronavirus. Yesterday. So put this in the “nobody cares” department. — howard gardos (@GardosHoward) October 25, 2020

I wasn’t able to celebrate my 10th as our trip was canceled … can you guess why? — Gaetano Piccirilli (@witrespect) October 25, 2020

9 days until we never have to see Complicit Barbie and your demon spawn husband ever again. pic.twitter.com/o6gsATgmuQ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 25, 2020

How many couples cannot celebrate their anniversaries because of sickness and death? United States

Coronavirus Cases: 8,840,775

Deaths: 230,144 — Marianne Zirkle (@MarianneZirkle) October 25, 2020

How cute. Hey everyone! Make sure to check out the new billboards in Times Square! pic.twitter.com/qxpWddFDW6 — Dani (@Dani_L_Sage) October 25, 2020

lol you two ghouls wont be able to go anywhere in nyc for the rest of your lives pic.twitter.com/3DOOnHy6la — Rob Gill 🗳 iwillvote.com (@vote4robgill) October 25, 2020

I'm sure they'll get yearly conjugal visits. Unless… Do they still shoot people for treason? — Andrei Lazu (@ALLazu) October 25, 2020