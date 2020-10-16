Quantcast
Connect with us

Megachurch suffers COVID-19 outbreak after Trump-loving pastor refuses to quarantine after being exposed to the virus

Published

1 min ago

on

Pastor Robert Morris (Facebook)

A Texas megachurch is suffering a coronavirus outbreak after its pastor took part in a now-infamous Rose Garden ceremony at the White House.

Pastor Robert Morris has continued to preach since returning from the Supreme Court nomination announcement for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House, which seems to have spread the virus among dozens of attendees, and now new cases are cropping up at his Gateway Church in Southlake, reported the Star-Telegram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The confirmed cases go up and down daily,” said church spokesman Lawrence Swicegood, who refused to specify how many cases had been confirmed among the church’s 850 part-time and full-time employees.

Morris, who also took part in the Prayer March led by Rev. Franklin Graham while in Washington, has tested negative twice since the Sept. 26 White House event and has not exhibited any COVID-19 symptoms, according to Swicegood.

“There’s no COVID in heaven, no sorrow, no tears, no pain, no sickness, no disease, no death,” Morris tweeted earlier this week. “None of that’s there! Everything you love is there. Everything you enjoy on Earth is in Heaven, but it’s a thousand times better!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swicegood told the newspaper he was unsure whether any congregants had tested positive for the virus, and he denied another news report indicating that an outbreak had forced the closure of some portions of the megachurch campus.

“Not everything you read in the paper or see on the internet is completely accurate or even true,” Swicegood said, but declined to specify what was inaccurate.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Distancing from Trump: Maryland GOP governor casts write-in vote for Ronald Reagan

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) admitted that he "voted for Ronald Reagan" in the 2020 presidential election simply because he cannot support President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

During an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday evening, Hogan confirmed he cast his ballot by mail last week writing in the name of the 40th U.S. president who he described as his "hero in politics."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘This is fear’: Ex-Trump official says the president knows he’s ‘down and likely to lose’

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump emerged from the hospital and hit the campaign trail, many observers wondered if his behavior had been altered by the steroids he took as part of his treatment for COVID-19.

However, former White House officials who spoke with The Atlantic's Peter Nicholas say that it's more likely that the president's wild mood swings are being influenced by his dread of losing the 2020 presidential election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Four years in and he hasn’t proved anything’: Trump fails to stop manufacturing industry’s decline

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Donald Trump surged to the presidency in 2016 promising to keep manufacturing jobs in the U.S., but The Guardian reports that his administration has done little to turn around the industry's long-term decline.

An analysis by the Economics Policy Institute shows that the US gained around 500,000 manufacturing jobs between 2016 and 2019. "Trump’s trade wars hurt manufacturing but then came the coronavirus pandemic," The Guardian reports. "Even after adding 66,000 manufacturing jobs in September, the sector is still 647,000 jobs short of where it was in February before the pandemic hit the US." Between 2016 and 2018, almost 1,800 factories disappeared from the U.S.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE