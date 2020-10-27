Quantcast
MSNBC's Morning Joe demands producers take down White House whitewash of Jared Kushner's 'racist' remarks

5 mins ago

Joe Scarborough and Jared Kushner (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough didn’t want to hear the White House attempt to clean up Jared Kushner’s “racist” comments.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser told Fox News on Monday the administration’s policies could help Black Americans who wanted success, and Scarborough and his “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski were appalled.

“Wow,” Brzezinski said. “So the White House responded in a statement that read in part, quote, ‘It is disgusting to see internet trolls taking senior adviser Jared Kushner –”

Scarborough interrupted, and asked their producers to remove the statement from the screen.

“Actually, no no no,” he said. “The trolling — put it down.”

Scarborough suggested the remarks should be enough to cost Trump the election and send Kushner back to the real estate business.

“He said a bigoted, racist, insensitive comment and guess what, you could be scrawling that on the side of your apartments in crayons a couple of months from now.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
