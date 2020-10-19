New York Post reporters revolt against their paper for peddling Rudy Giuliani’s ‘grift’: report

Some reporters inside the New York Post are revolting against their paper’s decision to push Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s purported Hunter Biden emails in the closing weeks of the 2020 election.

One source within the Post is now telling CNN’s Oliver Darcy that the entire Hunter Biden story is being handled by a small group of editors over the objections of many of the paper’s own reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All this Hunter Biden sh*t is being done in its own bubble,” the source said. “It’s happening on an island within an island.”

The source said that his paper’s decision to publish Giuliani’s smear campaign against the Bidens was “gross,” but they said they were hopeful most voters were seeing through it.

“It’s heartbreaking to me as a journalist but makes me happy as a citizen that most people see the grift,” they said.

Giuliani admitted over the weekend that his source for getting dirt on Hunter Biden may actually be a Russian spy, and there have been leaks from within the intelligence community that the leaked Biden emails are Russia’s attempt to recreate its successful strategy of releasing hacked Clinton campaign emails in the waning weeks of the 2016 presidential race.